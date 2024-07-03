Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated on April 28, 1986, Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSIL) is a manufacturer of Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF), Draw Texturised Yarn (DTY), Specialty Fiber and Chips. The Company is also engaged in trading of spun yarn and power generation, used primarily for captive consumption. The Company is Indias largest dedicated polyester manufacturer with an integrated manufacturing complex at Butibori near Nagpur (Maharashtra), with an annual capacity of 6,10,050 tonnes comprising Polyester Stable Fibre (PSF), Filament Yarn, Draw Texturised Yarn, Fully Drawn Yarn and Textile grade Chips. The Company commenced business in Nov.86. Promoted by M L Lohia and A P Lohia to manufacture synthetic yarn, PSF and POY. In Sep.93, IRSIL issued FCDs to part-finance its Rs 5.55-cr expansion-cum-backward integration project to manufacture partially oriented yarn (POY) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) at Butibori, near Nagpur which commenced commercial production in Mar.95. Through de-bottlenecking, polyester production touched 810 tonnes per day. This is slated to reach 860 TPD by 2002-03.IRSIL has technical collaborations with Chemtex International, US, and M/s Dupont, US, and barmag, Germany, for the POY and polyester chip projects; and Toyobo, Japan, for the PSF project. IRSIL exports its products to the US, Germany, France, Belgium, etc. The companys 100% EOU at Pithampur has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification.The new plant for manufacture of PSF at Nagpur is being implemented and production is expected to commence on 2004-05. After commissioning the capacity of Polyster Staple Fibre would be 450,000 tpa from the present 300,000 tpa. This expansion is being executed in partnership with Zimmer AG, Germany.The company successfully commissioned the mini expansion for PFY/FDY capacity by 70 tonnes per day(25000 p.a and DTY capacity by 27 tonnes per day (9800 tonnes p.a). The total cost of the project was Rs.48 crores. This project was funded by DEF Euro loan of Rs.26 crore,SBI Yen loan of Rs.17 crore and the rest through internal accruals. As a restructuring measure the company has de-merged its spun yarn business into a separate company,Indo Rama Textiles Limited while retaining its polyster business with itself. This de-merger was done after securing necessary approvals from the Shareholders of the company. Pursuant to this de-merger shareholders were allotted 20 shares in IRTL for every 100 shares held in the company while continuing to hold 80 shares in the company. As a step towards leveraging information for value creation, the Company has re-built its information backbone around an ERP application by implementing SAP R/3 package that links all business activities of the organisation. The Company also plans to focus on strategic IT initiatives like E-enabling, supply chain management and CRM. It is exploring new markets in Latin America,Argentina,Columbia and Venezuela.During 2005-2006, the company has taken up expansion of Polyester production capacity from 800 tonnes per day to 1600 tonnes per day for both Polyester Staple Fibre and Partially Oriented Yarn. The expansion is expected to completed in a phased manner from June, 2006 onwards. After this expansion the Polyester capacity of the Company will increase to around 6,00,000 tpa. at a single location in Butibori, Nagpur.The companies production capacity of Draw Texturised Yarn, Draw Twisted Yarn, Polyester Staple Fibre, Polyester Chips and Polyester Filament Yarn stood at 32025 tpa, 132300 tpa, 52500 tpa and 126000 tpa respectively.In 2011-12, the Company commissioned the heat treatment media (HTM) project of replacing Furnace Oil (FO) to coal for heat treatment; commissioned 11 MW coal-based captive power plant.The Company completed its debottleneck project whereby the production capacity of the Company enhanced from 1743 TPD to 1920 TPD in 2022. Commercial production for Low IV Polyester Chips started effective from February 10, 2023. With effect from June 02, 2023, Company started its commercial production of Bottle Grade Pet Resins of 650 TPD and also started commercial production of Drawn Texturised Yarns (DTY) of 150 TPD in a phased manner starting from June 15, 2023, with additional 39 Machines at its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Indorama Ventures Yarns Private Limited.