<dhhead>Independent Auditors Report</dhhead>

To the Members of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recoverability of deferred tax assets (refer note 47 to the accompanying standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures in relation to the recoverability of deferred tax assets included, but were not limited to, the following: As detailed in note 47 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Company has deferred tax assets (net) aggregating to H258.61 Crore as at 31 March 2024. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls implemented by the Company over recognition and recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the assessment of Companys ability to generate sufficient taxable profits in foreseeable future allowing the use of deferred tax assets within the time prescribed by income tax laws. The Companys ability to recover the deferred tax assets is assessed by the management at the close of each reporting period which depends on the forecasts of the future results and taxable profits that Company expects to earn within the period by which such brought forward losses and unabsorbed depreciation can be adjusted against the taxable profits as governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961. • Reconciled the future taxable profit projections to future business plans of the Company as approved by the management. • Tested the assumptions used in the aforesaid future projections such as growth rates, expected saving, increased utilisation of plants, etc. considering our understanding of the business, actual historical results, other relevant existing conditions, external data and market conditions. The projected cash flows involve key assumptions such as future growth rate and market conditions. Any change in these assumptions could have a material impact on the carrying value of deferred tax assets. These assumptions and estimates are judgemental, subjective and depend on the future market and economic conditions, including industry focused trade policies, materialisation of the Companys expansion plans. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the calculations including those related to sensitivity analysis performed by the management. • Performed independent sensitivity analysis to test the impact of possible variations in key assumptions. We have identified the recoverability of deferred tax assets recognised on carried forward tax losses and unabsorbed depreciation as a key audit matter for the current year audit considering the materiality of the amounts, complexities and significant judgements involved, as described above. • Reviewed the historical accuracy of the cash flow projections prepared by the management in prior periods. • Evaluated managements assessment of time period available for adjustment of such deferred tax assets as per provisions of the Income- tax Act, 1961 and appropriateness of the accounting treatment with respect to the recognition of deferred tax assets as per requirements of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes. In addition to the above, the corresponding disclosures made in the accompanying standalone financial statements with respect to above matter have also been considered as fundamental to users understanding of such financial statements. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in respect of deferred tax assets in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Provisions and contingent liabilities relating to litigations (refer note 20 and note 35 to the accompanying standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures in relation to the assessment of litigations and provisions included, but were not limited to, the following: As detailed in note 20 and note 35 to the standalone financial statements, the Company is exposed to a large number of litigations including matters pertaining to income tax and prior years matters pertaining to excise, customs, value added tax, service tax, etc., which could have a significant impact on the financial position of the Company, if the potential exposures were to materialise. • Obtained an understanding of the management process for: - identification of legal and tax matters initiated against the Company, - assessment of accounting treatment for each such litigation identified under Ind AS 37 accounting principles, and - measurement of amounts involved Provision for such litigations amounts to H38.30 Crore as at 31 March 2024 based on its estimate of the likelihood of such liability devolving upon the Company. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around above process including for completeness and accuracy of the list of litigations outstanding against the Company. The amounts involved are material and the application of accounting principles as given under Ind AS 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets, in order to determine the amount to be recognised as a liability or to be disclosed as a contingent liability, in each case, is inherently subjective, and needs careful evaluation and judgement to be applied by the management. • Obtained understanding of the developments during the year in each existing litigation, and understanding of the new litigations initiated against the Company during the year by inquiry with the management, inspection of case related documents such as notices, orders, etc. and correspondence of the Company with their external counsels handling such matters on behalf of the Company. The key judgements involved are with respect to the potential exposure of each litigation and the likelihood and/or timing of cash outflows from the Company, requires interpretation of laws and past legal rulings. • Conducted a critical review of the assessment done by the management with the help of its experts for the likelihood and potential impact of each litigation, examining the available supporting documents. Tested the independence, objectivity and competence of such experts involved. Considering the significant judgements, materiality of the amounts involved, inherent high estimation uncertainty and reliance on experts, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Exercised our professional judgement to assess the managements assessment of the potential likelihood of liability devolving upon the Company with respect to each legal case. • Involved auditors experts to assess the Companys interpretation and application of relevant tax laws to evaluate the appropriateness of key assumptions used and the reasonableness of estimates made in relation to uncertain tax positions, taking into account past precedents. • Reviewed significant movements in provision with supporting documents. • Tested the underlying calculations of amount of liability recognised and contingent liability disclosed in the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to provisions and contingent liability in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Capitalisation of Property, Plant and Equipment • Obtained understanding of the business process relating to accounting for various capital projects; Refer notes 1(iv)(d) and 2 and 4 to the standalone financial statements for material accounting policy information on property, plant and equipment and related financial statement disclosures respectively. • Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys material accounting policy information on property, plant and equipment and capital work- in-progress and ensured that it is in line with Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment; As a part of expansion plan, during the year ended 31 March 2024, the Company has capitalised significant capital assets aggregating to RS 130.24 Crore towards de-bottlenecking of the existing plants and has H70.10 Crore under capital work in progress as at reporting date. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal controls relating to capitalisation of various costs; Such capital expenditure includes purchase costs and costs directly attributable for bringing the assets to the location and conditions necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management, which have been capitalised under various classes of PPE in accordance with the principles of Ind AS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment ("Ind AS 16"). • Performed test of details by selecting samples of additions during the year, and verified the underlying supporting documents including contracts, agreements and invoices to ensure capital work-in-progress is recorded accurately in the correct period. Further, tested the classification of the items capitalised in the current year including timing of such capitalisation. Such expansions being non-recurring in nature, required management efforts and judgement to identify the eligible costs which meet the recognition criteria under Ind AS 16, including allocation of overheads, finance costs and employee costs to capital projects, determine timing of capitalisation and classification of PPE in various asset classes, estimate related useful lives and assign residual values to various items capitalised as PPE. • In respect of allocated overhead, finance costs and employee costs, checked the reasonableness and appropriateness of allocation; • Examined the useful economic lives and residual values assigned to various items of PPE capitalised during the year, with reference to the Companys accounting policy, technical evaluation, applicable regulatory guidance; and the requirements of Schedule II to the Companies Act 2013; Considering the magnitude of capitalisation during the current year, efforts and judgements involved as mentioned above, we have determined this matter to be a key audit matter for the year ended 31 March 2024. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Financial Statements and

Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on

31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 35 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51(e) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the

Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account

which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, as described in note 52 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Kartik Gogia

Partner

Membership No.: 512371

UDIN: 24512371BKFEUN3537

Place: Gurugram

Date: 17 May 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right- of-use assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 2 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land situated at A-31, A-31/2,A-31/P,A-31/P/1 and with gross carrying values of H3.05 Crore as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of goods-in-transit, these have been confirmed from corresponding receipt and/or dispatch inventory records.

(b) As disclosed in note 21 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of H5 Crore, by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Pursuant to the terms of the sanction letters, the Company is not required to file any quarterly return or statement with such banks or financial institutions.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships during the year. Further, the Company has granted (unsecured) loans to companies and others during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans to subsidiaries and others during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year (H in Crore): - Subsidiaries 21.00 - Others 2.67 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (H in Crore): - Subsidiaries 20.10 T=13> - Others 0.89

(b) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies or other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loans which had fallen due during the year and was repaid on or before the due date. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans in nature of loan.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of guarantees and security provided by it.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (H in Crore) Amount paid under Protest (H in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1962 Income tax 0.23 - AY 2007-08 Honble High Court, New Delhi Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value added tax 7.35 0.42 2014-15 to 2015-16 Joint Commissioner Sales Tax (Appeals), Nagpur Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value added tax 0.27 0.09 2016-17 Joint Commissioner Sales Tax (Appeals), Nagpur Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 0.71 - 2007-08 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 0.08 - 1997-98 and 2000-01 Assistant/ Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 0.20 - 2002-03 to 2005-06 Commissioner, Nagpur Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 0.04 0.08 2004-05 to 2009-10 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 1.43 - 2016-17 Commissioner, Nagpur Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.76 - 2022-23 Joint/ Additional Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Thane commissionerate 5.64 0.25 2023-24 Commisioner (Appeals) SGST, Nagpur The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of excise 2.06 2.00 2006-07 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 1.98 - September-2005 to April-2007 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 1.12 1.34 2005-2007 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 0.38 - 2005-06 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 0.05 - Mar-09 Assistant /Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur The Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of excise 0.04 - April 2009 to November 2009 Assistant /Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur 0.04 - 2004-05 to 2005-06 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 0.10 - January 2011 to December 2013 Assistant /Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur 10.90 - 2008-09 Joint Secretary, Government of India 18.93 0.29 2011-12 to 2015-16 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 1.16 0.08 1996-2000 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 0.33 - 2001-02 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 0.10 - 2000-01 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 0.31 - 2002-03 Commissioner (Appeals), Nagpur 0.34 - 2003-04 High court, Nagpur Customs Act, 1962 Duty of customs 6.01 0.45 2006-07 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 3.67 0.15 2014-15 to 2015-16 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 0.19 - 2008-09 Commissioner (ADJ), New Delhi 214.25 - 2006-07 Honble Supreme Court of India 15.79 - January-2008 to March-2008 & July-2008 to August-2008 Honble High Court, Mumbai 0.23 0.02 2017-18 Assistant /Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur 1.48 - 2004-14 Commissioner of Customs, JNCH 0.53 - 2016-17 Joint commissioner Customs, Surat

According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not

been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes except for loans amounting to H205.63 Crore which has been utilised for capital expenditure, extending loans to subsidiaries and repayment of long-term borrowings.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, except for the following:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amount involved (H in Crore) Name of the subsidiary Relation Nature of transaction for which funds were utilised Remarks, if any Bank borrowings Bank 15.00 Indorama Ventures Yarn Private Limited Subsidiary Capital expenditure None Bank borrowings Bank 6.00 Indorama Yarns Private Limited Subsidiary Capital expenditure None

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the

information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and

(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to RS 107.75 Crore in the current financial year but had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has transferred unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of other than ongoing projects to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility pertaining to any ongoing project as at end of the current financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Kartik Gogia

Partner

Membership No.: 512371

UDIN: 24512371BKFEUN3537

Place: Gurugram

Date: 17 May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. I n conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with

Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal

Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to

Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with

Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. I n our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Kartik Gogia

Partner

Membership No.: 512371

UDIN: 24512371BKFEUN3537

Place: Gurugram

Date: 17 May 2024