Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd Board Meeting

45.91
(1.77%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Indo Rama Synth. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Un-audited Quarterly and Half- Year Ended Result as on 30th September 2024 Standalone & Consolidated un-audited results for the Quarter ending 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Declare Un-audited Quarterly Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ending 30th June 2024( First Quarter of FY 2024-2025) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09-08-2024 approving the Standalone & Consolidated (Unaudited) Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Standalone & Conso;idated Un-Audited Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results fpr the Financial Year ending 31-03-2024 Outcome of BM/Adoption of Audited Results for the Q4 of FY 23-24 and for the FY 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08-02-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Indo Rama Synth.: Related News

No Record Found

