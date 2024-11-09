|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Un-audited Quarterly and Half- Year Ended Result as on 30th September 2024 Standalone & Consolidated un-audited results for the Quarter ending 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Declare Un-audited Quarterly Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ending 30th June 2024( First Quarter of FY 2024-2025) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09-08-2024 approving the Standalone & Consolidated (Unaudited) Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Standalone & Conso;idated Un-Audited Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results fpr the Financial Year ending 31-03-2024 Outcome of BM/Adoption of Audited Results for the Q4 of FY 23-24 and for the FY 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08-02-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
