Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Un-audited Quarterly and Half- Year Ended Result as on 30th September 2024 Standalone & Consolidated un-audited results for the Quarter ending 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Declare Un-audited Quarterly Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ending 30th June 2024( First Quarter of FY 2024-2025) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09-08-2024 approving the Standalone & Consolidated (Unaudited) Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Standalone & Conso;idated Un-Audited Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results fpr the Financial Year ending 31-03-2024 Outcome of BM/Adoption of Audited Results for the Q4 of FY 23-24 and for the FY 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024