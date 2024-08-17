Summary

Mohota Industries Ltd, (Formally established in 1898 as a proprietary concern, Rai Saheb Rekchand Mohota Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd) was eventually converted into a Partnership Firm. To obtain a corporate status, the Mill was converted from a Partnership Firm into a Private Company on 10 Oct.46. Subsequently, on 28 Feb.89, it became a deemed Public Limited Company.Mohota Industries Ltd. (Formerly The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Wvg. Mills Ltd.) is a leading and oldest textile composite mill in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra State. The Companys Mill started operations with an installed capacity of 12,000 spindles and 200 looms to manufacture cotton yarn and fabric. The capacity of the mill has been upgraded gradually to the current 59512 spindles.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the modernisation of the preparatory and spinning sections in its textile mill at Hinganghat and to meet the long-term working capital requirements.During 1997-98, the company increased its yarn spindles by 6160 Nos there by taking its total capacity to 58644 Nos. The company is continously modernising its operations in order to enhanced productivity and profitability in the years to come.The capacity of the Wani Unit has been expanded by installation of 5040 ring spindles during 1999-2000 and it also undertook quality improvement by installation of latest yarn preparatory machines along with Schlafhorst Autoconer.During 2000-01, the company undertook the ins

