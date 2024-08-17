iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mohota Industries Ltd Share Price

6.2
(0%)
Jun 20, 2022|03:29:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mohota Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

5.9

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.03

Day's High

6.25

Day's Low

5.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mohota Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mohota Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mohota Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:34 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.42%

Non-Promoter- 57.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mohota Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

14.71

14.71

14.71

14.71

Preference Capital

0

0

6.69

6.22

Reserves

132.11

134.92

142.11

159.65

Net Worth

146.82

149.63

163.51

180.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.87

113.38

357.17

331.81

yoy growth (%)

-93.05

-68.25

7.64

0.8

Raw materials

-1.34

-107.02

-282.72

-254.7

As % of sales

17.06

94.38

79.15

76.76

Employee costs

-9.2

-15.18

-19.21

-21.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.54

-34

6.13

3.59

Depreciation

-3.02

-3.07

-3.36

-3.69

Tax paid

0

3.2

-2.4

-0.67

Working capital

-6.82

-21.35

-3.56

3.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.05

-68.25

7.64

0.8

Op profit growth

-69.49

-210.14

21.8

-1.34

EBIT growth

-62.48

-242.21

31.41

0.99

Net profit growth

-43.03

-924.47

27.97

-12.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mohota Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mohota Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinodkumar Mohota

Whole-time Director

Vinay Kumar Mohota

Independent Director

Likhit Masram

Independent Director

Ravindra Raghunandan Paliwal

Company Secretary

Sachin N Kanojiya

Whole-time Director

Pradip Harna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mohota Industries Ltd

Summary

Mohota Industries Ltd, (Formally established in 1898 as a proprietary concern, Rai Saheb Rekchand Mohota Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd) was eventually converted into a Partnership Firm. To obtain a corporate status, the Mill was converted from a Partnership Firm into a Private Company on 10 Oct.46. Subsequently, on 28 Feb.89, it became a deemed Public Limited Company.Mohota Industries Ltd. (Formerly The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Wvg. Mills Ltd.) is a leading and oldest textile composite mill in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra State. The Companys Mill started operations with an installed capacity of 12,000 spindles and 200 looms to manufacture cotton yarn and fabric. The capacity of the mill has been upgraded gradually to the current 59512 spindles.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance the modernisation of the preparatory and spinning sections in its textile mill at Hinganghat and to meet the long-term working capital requirements.During 1997-98, the company increased its yarn spindles by 6160 Nos there by taking its total capacity to 58644 Nos. The company is continously modernising its operations in order to enhanced productivity and profitability in the years to come.The capacity of the Wani Unit has been expanded by installation of 5040 ring spindles during 1999-2000 and it also undertook quality improvement by installation of latest yarn preparatory machines along with Schlafhorst Autoconer.During 2000-01, the company undertook the ins
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohota Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.