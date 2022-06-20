Mohota Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
14.71
14.71
14.71
14.71
Preference Capital
0
0
6.69
6.22
Reserves
132.11
134.92
142.11
159.65
Net Worth
146.82
149.63
163.51
180.58
Minority Interest
Debt
86.38
86.48
78.35
70.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
233.2
236.11
241.86
251.57
Fixed Assets
174.03
175.61
178.61
181.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.54
15.54
15.54
15.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.39
43.62
47.26
54
Inventories
1.41
1.15
1.79
3.57
Inventory Days
82.99
11.49
Sundry Debtors
57.82
57.84
58.24
59.04
Debtor Days
2,700.51
190.05
Other Current Assets
32.61
32.36
37.28
39.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-30.24
-31.62
Creditor Days
1,402.18
101.78
Other Current Liabilities
-48.45
-47.73
-19.81
-16.12
Cash
0.23
1.34
0.46
0.2
Total Assets
233.19
236.11
241.87
251.57
