Mohota Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.2
(0%)
Jun 20, 2022|03:29:41 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mohota Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.87

113.38

357.17

331.81

yoy growth (%)

-93.05

-68.25

7.64

0.8

Raw materials

-1.34

-107.02

-282.72

-254.7

As % of sales

17.06

94.38

79.15

76.76

Employee costs

-9.2

-15.18

-19.21

-21.28

As % of sales

116.96

13.38

5.38

6.41

Other costs

-3.98

-13.03

-35.39

-39.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.62

11.49

9.9

11.91

Operating profit

-6.66

-21.84

19.83

16.28

OPM

-84.65

-19.26

5.55

4.9

Depreciation

-3.02

-3.07

-3.36

-3.69

Interest expense

-8.53

-9.98

-10.74

-9.25

Other income

0.68

0.9

0.41

0.25

Profit before tax

-17.54

-34

6.13

3.59

Taxes

0

3.2

-2.4

-0.67

Tax rate

0

-9.43

-39.13

-18.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.54

-30.79

3.73

2.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.54

-30.79

3.73

2.91

yoy growth (%)

-43.03

-924.47

27.97

-12.74

NPM

-222.84

-27.15

1.04

0.87

