|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.87
113.38
357.17
331.81
yoy growth (%)
-93.05
-68.25
7.64
0.8
Raw materials
-1.34
-107.02
-282.72
-254.7
As % of sales
17.06
94.38
79.15
76.76
Employee costs
-9.2
-15.18
-19.21
-21.28
As % of sales
116.96
13.38
5.38
6.41
Other costs
-3.98
-13.03
-35.39
-39.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.62
11.49
9.9
11.91
Operating profit
-6.66
-21.84
19.83
16.28
OPM
-84.65
-19.26
5.55
4.9
Depreciation
-3.02
-3.07
-3.36
-3.69
Interest expense
-8.53
-9.98
-10.74
-9.25
Other income
0.68
0.9
0.41
0.25
Profit before tax
-17.54
-34
6.13
3.59
Taxes
0
3.2
-2.4
-0.67
Tax rate
0
-9.43
-39.13
-18.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.54
-30.79
3.73
2.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.54
-30.79
3.73
2.91
yoy growth (%)
-43.03
-924.47
27.97
-12.74
NPM
-222.84
-27.15
1.04
0.87
