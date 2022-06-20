Mohota Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.54
-34
6.13
3.59
Depreciation
-3.02
-3.07
-3.36
-3.69
Tax paid
0
3.2
-2.4
-0.67
Working capital
-6.82
-21.35
-3.56
3.19
Other operating items
Operating
-27.38
-55.21
-3.19
2.41
Capital expenditure
-2.47
-8.81
50.53
104.81
Free cash flow
-29.85
-64.02
47.33
107.22
Equity raised
319.77
377.5
319.16
148.65
Investing
0
4.51
11.03
0
Financing
25.16
37.82
33.26
29.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0.14
0.14
Net in cash
315.07
355.8
410.93
285.98
