Mohota Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.2
(0%)
Jun 20, 2022|03:29:41 PM

Mohota Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.54

-34

6.13

3.59

Depreciation

-3.02

-3.07

-3.36

-3.69

Tax paid

0

3.2

-2.4

-0.67

Working capital

-6.82

-21.35

-3.56

3.19

Other operating items

Operating

-27.38

-55.21

-3.19

2.41

Capital expenditure

-2.47

-8.81

50.53

104.81

Free cash flow

-29.85

-64.02

47.33

107.22

Equity raised

319.77

377.5

319.16

148.65

Investing

0

4.51

11.03

0

Financing

25.16

37.82

33.26

29.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0.14

0.14

Net in cash

315.07

355.8

410.93

285.98

