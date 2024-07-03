iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Ltd Share Price

397.45
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open413.95
  • Day's High414
  • 52 Wk High450
  • Prev. Close409.25
  • Day's Low395.25
  • 52 Wk Low 239.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,113.91
  • P/E46.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value134.73
  • EPS8.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,403.97
  • Div. Yield1.16
No Records Found

Arvind Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

413.95

Prev. Close

409.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,113.91

Day's High

414

Day's Low

395.25

52 Week's High

450

52 Week's Low

239.5

Book Value

134.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,403.97

P/E

46.7

EPS

8.77

Divi. Yield

1.16

Arvind Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

6 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.75

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

Arvind Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arvind Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.59%

Non-Promoter- 35.52%

Institutions: 35.52%

Non-Institutions: 24.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvind Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

261.63

261.5

260.59

258.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,214.74

3,034.86

2,750.76

2,682.08

Net Worth

3,476.37

3,296.36

3,011.35

2,941

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,459.57

4,528.54

6,705.31

6,420.42

yoy growth (%)

64.72

-32.46

4.43

7.6

Raw materials

-3,783.41

-2,191.53

-3,437.35

-2,999.82

As % of sales

50.71

48.39

51.26

46.72

Employee costs

-692.54

-586.88

-776.12

-784.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

436.18

82.96

308.93

314.33

Depreciation

-213.44

-236.43

-240.54

-208.85

Tax paid

-52.64

36.63

-78.73

-41.57

Working capital

185.47

-264.45

-455.56

-123.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.72

-32.46

4.43

7.6

Op profit growth

61.91

-33.02

10.78

-12.54

EBIT growth

106.02

-45.1

8.33

-22.72

Net profit growth

-36

-45.92

-31.45

1,247.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,737.75

8,382.48

8,009.87

5,072.98

7,369

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,737.75

8,382.48

8,009.87

5,072.98

7,369

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.29

104.5

50.85

52.03

60.19

Arvind Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvind Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sanjay S Lalbhai

Vice Chairman

Punit Lalbhai

Vice Chairman

Kulin S Lalbhai

Whole Time Director & CFO

JAYESH SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bakul Dholakia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dileep C Choksi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh D Shah

Independent Director

Arpit Kantilal Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ismet Khambatta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krunal D Bhatt

Independent Director

Nilesh B Mehta

President & Managing Director

SUSHEEL KUMAR KAUL

Independent Director

Nagesh Dinkar Pinge

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind Ltd

Summary

Arvind Limited is one of Indias leading vertically integrated textile company with the presence of almost eight decades in this industry. It is among the largest denim manufacturers in the world. It also manufactures a range of cotton shirting, denim, knits and bottom weights (Khakis) fabrics and Jeans and Shirts Garments. The Company through its subsidiary, Arvind Fashions Limited (till November 29, 2018) and its subsidiaries is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The brands portfolio includes Domestic and International brands like Flying Machine, Arrow, US Polo, Izod, Elle, Cherokee etc. It also operates apparel value retail stores UNLIMITED. The Company also has the presence in Telecom business directly and through its subsidiaries and joint venture companies. , The Companys principal business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Denim Fabric, Shirting Fabric, Shirts, Knitted Fabric and Garments. The company has production facilities at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Pune in Maharashtra and Bangalore in Karnataka.Arvind Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as Arvind Mills Ltd by three brothers Kasturbhai, Narottambhai and Chimanbhai. The name of the Company was changed to Arvind Limited in July, 2008. In the year 1934, they established themselves amongst the foremost textile units in the country. They are first company to bring globally accepted fabrics such as Denim, yarn dyed shirting fabrics & wrinkle free gabardines to India
Company FAQs

What is the Arvind Ltd share price today?

The Arvind Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvind Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Ltd is ₹10403.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvind Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Ltd is 46.7 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvind Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Ltd is ₹239.5 and ₹450 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arvind Ltd?

Arvind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.67%, 3 Years at 50.11%, 1 Year at 58.65%, 6 Month at 7.11%, 3 Month at 17.00% and 1 Month at 5.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvind Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvind Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.59 %
Institutions - 35.53 %
Public - 24.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

