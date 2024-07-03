Summary

Arvind Limited is one of Indias leading vertically integrated textile company with the presence of almost eight decades in this industry. It is among the largest denim manufacturers in the world. It also manufactures a range of cotton shirting, denim, knits and bottom weights (Khakis) fabrics and Jeans and Shirts Garments. The Company through its subsidiary, Arvind Fashions Limited (till November 29, 2018) and its subsidiaries is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The brands portfolio includes Domestic and International brands like Flying Machine, Arrow, US Polo, Izod, Elle, Cherokee etc. It also operates apparel value retail stores UNLIMITED. The Company also has the presence in Telecom business directly and through its subsidiaries and joint venture companies. , The Companys principal business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Denim Fabric, Shirting Fabric, Shirts, Knitted Fabric and Garments. The company has production facilities at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Pune in Maharashtra and Bangalore in Karnataka.Arvind Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as Arvind Mills Ltd by three brothers Kasturbhai, Narottambhai and Chimanbhai. The name of the Company was changed to Arvind Limited in July, 2008. In the year 1934, they established themselves amongst the foremost textile units in the country. They are first company to bring globally accepted fabrics such as Denim, yarn dyed shirting fabrics & wrinkle free gabardines to India

Read More