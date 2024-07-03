SectorTextiles
Open₹413.95
Prev. Close₹409.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,113.91
Day's High₹414
Day's Low₹395.25
52 Week's High₹450
52 Week's Low₹239.5
Book Value₹134.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,403.97
P/E46.7
EPS8.77
Divi. Yield1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
261.63
261.5
260.59
258.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,214.74
3,034.86
2,750.76
2,682.08
Net Worth
3,476.37
3,296.36
3,011.35
2,941
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,459.57
4,528.54
6,705.31
6,420.42
yoy growth (%)
64.72
-32.46
4.43
7.6
Raw materials
-3,783.41
-2,191.53
-3,437.35
-2,999.82
As % of sales
50.71
48.39
51.26
46.72
Employee costs
-692.54
-586.88
-776.12
-784.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
436.18
82.96
308.93
314.33
Depreciation
-213.44
-236.43
-240.54
-208.85
Tax paid
-52.64
36.63
-78.73
-41.57
Working capital
185.47
-264.45
-455.56
-123.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.72
-32.46
4.43
7.6
Op profit growth
61.91
-33.02
10.78
-12.54
EBIT growth
106.02
-45.1
8.33
-22.72
Net profit growth
-36
-45.92
-31.45
1,247.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,737.75
8,382.48
8,009.87
5,072.98
7,369
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,737.75
8,382.48
8,009.87
5,072.98
7,369
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.29
104.5
50.85
52.03
60.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sanjay S Lalbhai
Vice Chairman
Punit Lalbhai
Vice Chairman
Kulin S Lalbhai
Whole Time Director & CFO
JAYESH SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bakul Dholakia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dileep C Choksi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh D Shah
Independent Director
Arpit Kantilal Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ismet Khambatta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krunal D Bhatt
Independent Director
Nilesh B Mehta
President & Managing Director
SUSHEEL KUMAR KAUL
Independent Director
Nagesh Dinkar Pinge
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvind Ltd
Summary
Arvind Limited is one of Indias leading vertically integrated textile company with the presence of almost eight decades in this industry. It is among the largest denim manufacturers in the world. It also manufactures a range of cotton shirting, denim, knits and bottom weights (Khakis) fabrics and Jeans and Shirts Garments. The Company through its subsidiary, Arvind Fashions Limited (till November 29, 2018) and its subsidiaries is marketing in India the branded apparel under various brands. The brands portfolio includes Domestic and International brands like Flying Machine, Arrow, US Polo, Izod, Elle, Cherokee etc. It also operates apparel value retail stores UNLIMITED. The Company also has the presence in Telecom business directly and through its subsidiaries and joint venture companies. , The Companys principal business consists of manufacturing and marketing of Denim Fabric, Shirting Fabric, Shirts, Knitted Fabric and Garments. The company has production facilities at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Pune in Maharashtra and Bangalore in Karnataka.Arvind Ltd was incorporated in the year 1931 as Arvind Mills Ltd by three brothers Kasturbhai, Narottambhai and Chimanbhai. The name of the Company was changed to Arvind Limited in July, 2008. In the year 1934, they established themselves amongst the foremost textile units in the country. They are first company to bring globally accepted fabrics such as Denim, yarn dyed shirting fabrics & wrinkle free gabardines to India
Read More
The Arvind Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvind Ltd is ₹10403.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arvind Ltd is 46.7 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvind Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvind Ltd is ₹239.5 and ₹450 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arvind Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.67%, 3 Years at 50.11%, 1 Year at 58.65%, 6 Month at 7.11%, 3 Month at 17.00% and 1 Month at 5.82%.
