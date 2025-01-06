Arvind Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
436.18
82.96
308.93
314.33
Depreciation
-213.44
-236.43
-240.54
-208.85
Tax paid
-52.64
36.63
-78.73
-41.57
Working capital
185.47
-264.45
-455.56
-123.85
Other operating items
Operating
355.56
-381.28
-465.89
-59.94
Capital expenditure
161.83
3.5
703.7
240.72
Free cash flow
517.4
-377.77
237.8
180.78
Equity raised
5,375.21
5,184.48
5,323.3
5,465.31
Investing
-80.38
6.5
-357.78
360.29
Financing
-59.62
190.25
1,627.74
1,161.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
62.06
Net in cash
5,752.61
5,003.46
6,831.06
7,229.47
No Record Found
