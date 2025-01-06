iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Ltd Cash Flow Statement

397.1
(-2.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Ltd

Arvind Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

436.18

82.96

308.93

314.33

Depreciation

-213.44

-236.43

-240.54

-208.85

Tax paid

-52.64

36.63

-78.73

-41.57

Working capital

185.47

-264.45

-455.56

-123.85

Other operating items

Operating

355.56

-381.28

-465.89

-59.94

Capital expenditure

161.83

3.5

703.7

240.72

Free cash flow

517.4

-377.77

237.8

180.78

Equity raised

5,375.21

5,184.48

5,323.3

5,465.31

Investing

-80.38

6.5

-357.78

360.29

Financing

-59.62

190.25

1,627.74

1,161.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

62.06

Net in cash

5,752.61

5,003.46

6,831.06

7,229.47

