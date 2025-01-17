Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.36
-31.15
-31.9
17.16
Op profit growth
70.4
-33.18
-28.24
2.59
EBIT growth
147.48
-49.89
-31.58
-7.73
Net profit growth
-1,541.58
-117.27
-69.09
-1.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.81
9.11
9.39
8.91
EBIT margin
7.05
4.51
6.2
6.17
Net profit margin
2.96
-0.32
1.29
2.85
RoCE
11.02
4.19
6.78
9.08
RoNW
2.1
-0.15
0.73
2.1
RoA
1.15
-0.07
0.35
1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.27
-1.06
3.56
12.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
2.4
Cash EPS
-1.29
-11.65
-7.52
-1.92
Book value per share
113.22
105.02
104.67
146.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.45
-61.98
5.54
11.08
P/CEPS
-88.88
-5.63
-2.62
-70.19
P/B
1.02
0.62
0.18
0.92
EV/EBIDTA
5.71
7.33
4.1
12.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
20.05
Tax payout
-34.89
77.53
-34.35
-18.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.98
76.96
69.7
43.2
Inventory days
76.51
87.65
87.2
78.03
Creditor days
-79.22
-96.12
-77.92
-56.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.21
-1.02
-1.92
-2.59
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.76
0.94
0.86
Net debt / op. profit
2.26
4.47
3.69
3.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.3
-49.71
-50.69
-48.6
Employee costs
-10.07
-13.72
-12.78
-11.68
Other costs
-28.8
-27.43
-27.12
-30.79
