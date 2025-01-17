iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Ltd Key Ratios

401.15
(-0.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.36

-31.15

-31.9

17.16

Op profit growth

70.4

-33.18

-28.24

2.59

EBIT growth

147.48

-49.89

-31.58

-7.73

Net profit growth

-1,541.58

-117.27

-69.09

-1.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.81

9.11

9.39

8.91

EBIT margin

7.05

4.51

6.2

6.17

Net profit margin

2.96

-0.32

1.29

2.85

RoCE

11.02

4.19

6.78

9.08

RoNW

2.1

-0.15

0.73

2.1

RoA

1.15

-0.07

0.35

1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.27

-1.06

3.56

12.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

2.4

Cash EPS

-1.29

-11.65

-7.52

-1.92

Book value per share

113.22

105.02

104.67

146.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.45

-61.98

5.54

11.08

P/CEPS

-88.88

-5.63

-2.62

-70.19

P/B

1.02

0.62

0.18

0.92

EV/EBIDTA

5.71

7.33

4.1

12.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

20.05

Tax payout

-34.89

77.53

-34.35

-18.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.98

76.96

69.7

43.2

Inventory days

76.51

87.65

87.2

78.03

Creditor days

-79.22

-96.12

-77.92

-56.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.21

-1.02

-1.92

-2.59

Net debt / equity

0.6

0.76

0.94

0.86

Net debt / op. profit

2.26

4.47

3.69

3.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.3

-49.71

-50.69

-48.6

Employee costs

-10.07

-13.72

-12.78

-11.68

Other costs

-28.8

-27.43

-27.12

-30.79

