Arvind Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,663.24
6,501.72
5,812.83
3,418.11
5,727.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,663.24
6,501.72
5,812.83
3,418.11
5,727.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.46
82.99
40.12
30.53
51.6
Total Income
5,698.7
6,584.71
5,852.95
3,448.64
5,779.04
Total Expenditure
5,061.09
5,900.91
5,260.54
3,186.2
5,202.33
PBIDT
637.61
683.8
592.41
262.44
576.71
Interest
114.04
126.01
136.01
173.58
184.47
PBDT
523.57
557.79
456.4
88.86
392.24
Depreciation
198.49
187.12
191.87
216.6
213.44
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
91.62
86.2
42.79
6
52.81
Deferred Tax
-14.75
-31.4
67.76
-53.01
16.57
Reported Profit After Tax
248.21
315.87
153.98
-80.73
109.42
Minority Interest After NP
10.63
8.31
-0.02
-11.03
1.47
Net Profit after Minority Interest
237.58
307.56
154
-69.7
107.95
Extra-ordinary Items
1.77
30.01
-15.91
-21.64
-1.95
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
235.81
277.55
169.91
-48.06
109.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.08
11.79
5.94
-2.69
4.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
261.61
260.9
260.59
258.77
258.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.25
10.51
10.19
7.67
10.06
PBDTM(%)
9.24
8.57
7.85
2.59
6.84
PATM(%)
4.38
4.85
2.64
-2.36
1.91
