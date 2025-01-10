Arvind Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
261.63
261.5
260.59
258.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,214.74
3,034.86
2,750.76
2,682.08
Net Worth
3,476.37
3,296.36
3,011.35
2,941
Minority Interest
Debt
1,320.21
1,420.15
1,782.51
1,985.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
176.52
182.7
250.52
5.24
Total Liabilities
4,973.1
4,899.21
5,044.38
4,931.67
Fixed Assets
3,287.27
3,254.57
3,267.78
3,332.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
343.69
386.95
451.59
531.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
194.16
172.49
210.67
0
Networking Capital
1,108.99
1,046.72
1,069.26
1,048.21
Inventories
1,719.26
1,474.23
2,004.04
998.7
Inventory Days
98.05
80.49
Sundry Debtors
952.41
853.1
1,068.06
933.68
Debtor Days
52.26
75.25
Other Current Assets
369.56
390.47
576.45
792.89
Sundry Creditors
-820.79
-806.52
-1,799.05
-1,200
Creditor Days
88.02
96.71
Other Current Liabilities
-1,111.45
-864.56
-780.24
-477.06
Cash
38.99
38.48
45.08
19.25
Total Assets
4,973.1
4,899.21
5,044.38
4,931.67
