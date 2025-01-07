iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

424.9
(7.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,459.57

4,528.54

6,705.31

6,420.42

yoy growth (%)

64.72

-32.46

4.43

7.6

Raw materials

-3,783.41

-2,191.53

-3,437.35

-2,999.82

As % of sales

50.71

48.39

51.26

46.72

Employee costs

-692.54

-586.88

-776.12

-784.54

As % of sales

9.28

12.95

11.57

12.21

Other costs

-2,231.65

-1,285.7

-1,798.43

-2,010.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.91

28.39

26.82

31.3

Operating profit

751.97

464.43

693.41

625.9

OPM

10.08

10.25

10.34

9.74

Depreciation

-213.44

-236.43

-240.54

-208.85

Interest expense

-166.7

-209.65

-224.1

-177.68

Other income

64.35

64.62

80.16

74.96

Profit before tax

436.18

82.96

308.93

314.33

Taxes

-52.64

36.63

-78.73

-41.57

Tax rate

-12.06

44.14

-25.48

-13.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

383.54

119.6

230.2

272.76

Exceptional items

-324.24

-26.93

-58.82

-22.72

Net profit

59.3

92.67

171.38

250.04

yoy growth (%)

-36

-45.92

-31.45

1,247.19

NPM

0.79

2.04

2.55

3.89

