Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,459.57
4,528.54
6,705.31
6,420.42
yoy growth (%)
64.72
-32.46
4.43
7.6
Raw materials
-3,783.41
-2,191.53
-3,437.35
-2,999.82
As % of sales
50.71
48.39
51.26
46.72
Employee costs
-692.54
-586.88
-776.12
-784.54
As % of sales
9.28
12.95
11.57
12.21
Other costs
-2,231.65
-1,285.7
-1,798.43
-2,010.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.91
28.39
26.82
31.3
Operating profit
751.97
464.43
693.41
625.9
OPM
10.08
10.25
10.34
9.74
Depreciation
-213.44
-236.43
-240.54
-208.85
Interest expense
-166.7
-209.65
-224.1
-177.68
Other income
64.35
64.62
80.16
74.96
Profit before tax
436.18
82.96
308.93
314.33
Taxes
-52.64
36.63
-78.73
-41.57
Tax rate
-12.06
44.14
-25.48
-13.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
383.54
119.6
230.2
272.76
Exceptional items
-324.24
-26.93
-58.82
-22.72
Net profit
59.3
92.67
171.38
250.04
yoy growth (%)
-36
-45.92
-31.45
1,247.19
NPM
0.79
2.04
2.55
3.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.