Arvind Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)

