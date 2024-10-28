Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024