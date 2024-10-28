|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|ARVIND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.