SectorTextiles
Open₹2.9
Prev. Close₹2.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹2.9
Day's Low₹2.8
52 Week's High₹4.56
52 Week's Low₹1.75
Book Value₹-220.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.11
39.11
39.11
61.43
Preference Capital
205.06
188.13
172.59
158.34
Reserves
-868.76
-812.52
-752.09
-689.69
Net Worth
-624.59
-585.28
-540.39
-469.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
302.42
254.1
313.2
363.46
yoy growth (%)
19.01
-18.86
-13.82
-27.43
Raw materials
-203.82
-154.63
-199.8
-250.99
As % of sales
67.39
60.85
63.79
69.05
Employee costs
-43.66
-34.03
-46.55
-57.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-78.06
-83.51
-125.05
-115.89
Depreciation
-4.99
-8.03
-14.81
-35.2
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
-23.8
10.55
4.22
-17.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.01
-18.86
-13.82
-27.43
Op profit growth
-13.55
-69.05
84.52
-35.13
EBIT growth
-32.3
-61.63
9.97
-23.58
Net profit growth
13.62
-35.22
-0.68
7.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.91
17.94
302.43
254.1
313.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.91
17.94
302.43
254.1
313.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.76
2.29
3.9
9.73
18.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sandeep Agarwal
Assistant Vice President / Company Secretary
Ajay Gupta
Non Executive Director
P K Rajput
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Bhatter
Independent Director
Vikas Lamba
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Pal
Independent Director
Shikha Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alps Industries Ltd
Summary
Alps Industries Ltd (AIL) (formerly known as Alps Textiles Pvt. Ltd.) which started as a Partnership Firm in 1962 was converted into a Private Limited Company in 1972 and became a Public Limited Company. The Company is into manufacture and selling of home furnishings, made-ups, window coverings and architectural products like venation blinds, vertical blends, artificial ceilings, drapery rods etch under the brand name Vista Levolor. AIL came out with a public issue(size Rs.7.79Cr) in April 1995 to part finance its expansion programme. It set up a spinning, weaving, processing and fabrication unit in Ghaziabad, UP, which is producing vegetable dyes, cotton, yarn, and fabricate and dye cotton fabric and fibre. The company has been supplying to Park B Smith, US, for over 20 years. The window coverings division has a collaboration with Levolor Corporation, US, while the natural dyes have been developed in technical association with IIT, Delhi. AIL has also recently entered into an exclusive collaboration with Franciaflex Company, France, for production of awnings, a new concept in elegant sun protection. The company has also purchased a process house in Noida, and entered into an agreement with NHDC for setting up a process house to meet the growing requirement of eco-friendly textiles by exporters. AIL has been steadily exporting to Japan, Canada, the US, Germany, the UK, etc. Its products find a regular place in Harrods, Bloomingdales and Macys departmental stores.In 2000, the
The Alps Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alps Industries Ltd is ₹10.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alps Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alps Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alps Industries Ltd is ₹1.75 and ₹4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alps Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.53%, 3 Years at -16.41%, 1 Year at 28.26%, 6 Month at -31.87%, 3 Month at -24.94% and 1 Month at -13.74%.
