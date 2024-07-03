iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Industries Ltd Share Price

2.8
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:57 PM

  • Open2.9
  • Day's High2.9
  • 52 Wk High4.56
  • Prev. Close2.95
  • Day's Low2.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1.75
  • Turnover (lac)1.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-220.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.95
  • Div. Yield0
Alps Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.9

Prev. Close

2.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

2.9

Day's Low

2.8

52 Week's High

4.56

52 Week's Low

1.75

Book Value

-220.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alps Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Alps Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Alps Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alps Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.11

39.11

39.11

61.43

Preference Capital

205.06

188.13

172.59

158.34

Reserves

-868.76

-812.52

-752.09

-689.69

Net Worth

-624.59

-585.28

-540.39

-469.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

302.42

254.1

313.2

363.46

yoy growth (%)

19.01

-18.86

-13.82

-27.43

Raw materials

-203.82

-154.63

-199.8

-250.99

As % of sales

67.39

60.85

63.79

69.05

Employee costs

-43.66

-34.03

-46.55

-57.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-78.06

-83.51

-125.05

-115.89

Depreciation

-4.99

-8.03

-14.81

-35.2

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

-23.8

10.55

4.22

-17.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.01

-18.86

-13.82

-27.43

Op profit growth

-13.55

-69.05

84.52

-35.13

EBIT growth

-32.3

-61.63

9.97

-23.58

Net profit growth

13.62

-35.22

-0.68

7.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.91

17.94

302.43

254.1

313.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.91

17.94

302.43

254.1

313.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.76

2.29

3.9

9.73

18.7

Alps Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alps Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sandeep Agarwal

Assistant Vice President / Company Secretary

Ajay Gupta

Non Executive Director

P K Rajput

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Bhatter

Independent Director

Vikas Lamba

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Pal

Independent Director

Shikha Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alps Industries Ltd

Summary

Alps Industries Ltd (AIL) (formerly known as Alps Textiles Pvt. Ltd.) which started as a Partnership Firm in 1962 was converted into a Private Limited Company in 1972 and became a Public Limited Company. The Company is into manufacture and selling of home furnishings, made-ups, window coverings and architectural products like venation blinds, vertical blends, artificial ceilings, drapery rods etch under the brand name Vista Levolor. AIL came out with a public issue(size Rs.7.79Cr) in April 1995 to part finance its expansion programme. It set up a spinning, weaving, processing and fabrication unit in Ghaziabad, UP, which is producing vegetable dyes, cotton, yarn, and fabricate and dye cotton fabric and fibre. The company has been supplying to Park B Smith, US, for over 20 years. The window coverings division has a collaboration with Levolor Corporation, US, while the natural dyes have been developed in technical association with IIT, Delhi. AIL has also recently entered into an exclusive collaboration with Franciaflex Company, France, for production of awnings, a new concept in elegant sun protection. The company has also purchased a process house in Noida, and entered into an agreement with NHDC for setting up a process house to meet the growing requirement of eco-friendly textiles by exporters. AIL has been steadily exporting to Japan, Canada, the US, Germany, the UK, etc. Its products find a regular place in Harrods, Bloomingdales and Macys departmental stores.In 2000, the
Company FAQs

What is the Alps Industries Ltd share price today?

The Alps Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alps Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alps Industries Ltd is ₹10.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alps Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alps Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alps Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alps Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alps Industries Ltd is ₹1.75 and ₹4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alps Industries Ltd?

Alps Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.53%, 3 Years at -16.41%, 1 Year at 28.26%, 6 Month at -31.87%, 3 Month at -24.94% and 1 Month at -13.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alps Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alps Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.79 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
