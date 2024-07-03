Summary

Alps Industries Ltd (AIL) (formerly known as Alps Textiles Pvt. Ltd.) which started as a Partnership Firm in 1962 was converted into a Private Limited Company in 1972 and became a Public Limited Company. The Company is into manufacture and selling of home furnishings, made-ups, window coverings and architectural products like venation blinds, vertical blends, artificial ceilings, drapery rods etch under the brand name Vista Levolor. AIL came out with a public issue(size Rs.7.79Cr) in April 1995 to part finance its expansion programme. It set up a spinning, weaving, processing and fabrication unit in Ghaziabad, UP, which is producing vegetable dyes, cotton, yarn, and fabricate and dye cotton fabric and fibre. The company has been supplying to Park B Smith, US, for over 20 years. The window coverings division has a collaboration with Levolor Corporation, US, while the natural dyes have been developed in technical association with IIT, Delhi. AIL has also recently entered into an exclusive collaboration with Franciaflex Company, France, for production of awnings, a new concept in elegant sun protection. The company has also purchased a process house in Noida, and entered into an agreement with NHDC for setting up a process house to meet the growing requirement of eco-friendly textiles by exporters. AIL has been steadily exporting to Japan, Canada, the US, Germany, the UK, etc. Its products find a regular place in Harrods, Bloomingdales and Macys departmental stores.In 2000, the

Read More