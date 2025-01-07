Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
302.42
254.1
313.2
363.46
yoy growth (%)
19.01
-18.86
-13.82
-27.43
Raw materials
-203.82
-154.63
-199.8
-250.99
As % of sales
67.39
60.85
63.79
69.05
Employee costs
-43.66
-34.03
-46.55
-57.39
As % of sales
14.43
13.39
14.86
15.79
Other costs
-71.36
-84.43
-128.27
-88.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.59
33.22
40.95
24.31
Operating profit
-16.43
-19
-61.44
-33.29
OPM
-5.43
-7.48
-19.61
-9.16
Depreciation
-4.99
-8.03
-14.81
-35.2
Interest expense
-60.52
-57.6
-57.53
-54.49
Other income
3.88
1.13
8.73
7.1
Profit before tax
-78.06
-83.51
-125.05
-115.89
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.03
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-78.08
-83.51
-125.05
-115.89
Exceptional items
-6.63
8.95
9.95
0
Net profit
-84.71
-74.55
-115.09
-115.89
yoy growth (%)
13.62
-35.22
-0.68
7.36
NPM
-28.01
-29.34
-36.74
-31.88
