Alps Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:32:27 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alps Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

302.42

254.1

313.2

363.46

yoy growth (%)

19.01

-18.86

-13.82

-27.43

Raw materials

-203.82

-154.63

-199.8

-250.99

As % of sales

67.39

60.85

63.79

69.05

Employee costs

-43.66

-34.03

-46.55

-57.39

As % of sales

14.43

13.39

14.86

15.79

Other costs

-71.36

-84.43

-128.27

-88.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.59

33.22

40.95

24.31

Operating profit

-16.43

-19

-61.44

-33.29

OPM

-5.43

-7.48

-19.61

-9.16

Depreciation

-4.99

-8.03

-14.81

-35.2

Interest expense

-60.52

-57.6

-57.53

-54.49

Other income

3.88

1.13

8.73

7.1

Profit before tax

-78.06

-83.51

-125.05

-115.89

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.03

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-78.08

-83.51

-125.05

-115.89

Exceptional items

-6.63

8.95

9.95

0

Net profit

-84.71

-74.55

-115.09

-115.89

yoy growth (%)

13.62

-35.22

-0.68

7.36

NPM

-28.01

-29.34

-36.74

-31.88

