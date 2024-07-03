Alps Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.02
1.28
0.06
1.14
Total Income
0.1
0.02
1.28
0.06
2.13
Total Expenditure
0.12
0.27
0.24
0.25
1.41
PBIDT
-0.02
-0.25
1.04
-0.2
0.72
Interest
15.75
15.56
14.99
14.82
14.64
PBDT
-15.77
-15.81
-13.95
-15.02
-13.92
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.77
-15.81
-13.95
-15.02
-13.92
Minority Interest After NP
0.02
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.78
-15.81
-13.95
-15.02
-13.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.78
-15.81
-13.95
-15.02
-13.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.03
-4.04
-3.57
-3.84
-3.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.11
39.11
39.11
39.11
39.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
72.72
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
-1,406.06
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
-1,406.06
