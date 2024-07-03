iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

2.66
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.02

1.28

0.06

1.14

Total Income

0.1

0.02

1.28

0.06

2.13

Total Expenditure

0.12

0.27

0.24

0.25

1.41

PBIDT

-0.02

-0.25

1.04

-0.2

0.72

Interest

15.75

15.56

14.99

14.82

14.64

PBDT

-15.77

-15.81

-13.95

-15.02

-13.92

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.77

-15.81

-13.95

-15.02

-13.92

Minority Interest After NP

0.02

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.78

-15.81

-13.95

-15.02

-13.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.78

-15.81

-13.95

-15.02

-13.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.03

-4.04

-3.57

-3.84

-3.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.11

39.11

39.11

39.11

39.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

72.72

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

-1,406.06

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

-1,406.06

