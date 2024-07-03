Alps Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.91
16.42
253.02
178.27
248.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.91
16.42
253.02
178.27
248.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.49
2.13
3.14
0.43
12.54
Total Income
4.4
18.55
256.16
178.69
261.44
Total Expenditure
2.76
19.42
252.64
175.27
257.9
PBIDT
1.63
-0.87
3.51
3.43
3.53
Interest
43.93
40.92
45.57
45.91
42.86
PBDT
-42.29
-41.78
-42.06
-42.48
-39.33
Depreciation
0
0
3.78
6.25
13.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-42.29
-41.78
-45.84
-48.73
-53.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-42.29
-41.78
-45.83
-48.72
-53.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.01
0
7.67
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-42.29
-41.78
-46.84
-48.72
-60.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.81
-10.68
-11.72
-12.46
-13.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.11
39.11
39.11
39.11
39.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
85.34
-5.29
1.38
1.92
1.41
PBDTM(%)
-2,214.13
-254.44
-16.62
-23.82
-15.8
PATM(%)
-2,214.13
-254.44
-18.11
-27.33
-21.38
