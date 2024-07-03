iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.52
(-5.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.91

16.42

253.02

178.27

248.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.91

16.42

253.02

178.27

248.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.49

2.13

3.14

0.43

12.54

Total Income

4.4

18.55

256.16

178.69

261.44

Total Expenditure

2.76

19.42

252.64

175.27

257.9

PBIDT

1.63

-0.87

3.51

3.43

3.53

Interest

43.93

40.92

45.57

45.91

42.86

PBDT

-42.29

-41.78

-42.06

-42.48

-39.33

Depreciation

0

0

3.78

6.25

13.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-42.29

-41.78

-45.84

-48.73

-53.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-42.29

-41.78

-45.83

-48.72

-53.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.01

0

7.67

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-42.29

-41.78

-46.84

-48.72

-60.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.81

-10.68

-11.72

-12.46

-13.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.11

39.11

39.11

39.11

39.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

85.34

-5.29

1.38

1.92

1.41

PBDTM(%)

-2,214.13

-254.44

-16.62

-23.82

-15.8

PATM(%)

-2,214.13

-254.44

-18.11

-27.33

-21.38

