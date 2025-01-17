iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2.44
(4.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.01

-18.86

-37.52

-13.93

Op profit growth

-23.2

-67.18

12.78

111.18

EBIT growth

-40.2

-58.93

-20.36

67.74

Net profit growth

10.64

-33.24

-3.93

-677.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.83

-7.48

-18.5

-10.25

EBIT margin

-5.2

-10.35

-20.46

-16.05

Net profit margin

-27.41

-29.48

-35.83

-23.3

RoCE

-22.31

-16.73

-21.87

-18.42

RoNW

4.09

4.25

10.23

11.57

RoA

-29.38

-11.9

-9.57

-6.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-21.2

-19.2

-28.77

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-22.48

-21.22

-32.49

-38.44

Book value per share

-138.24

-120.69

-104.22

-36

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.15

-0.09

-0.02

0

P/CEPS

-0.15

-0.08

-0.02

-0.16

P/B

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.09

EV/EBIDTA

-51.78

-33.9

-11.8

-12.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.03

0.13

0.7

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.34

38.72

36.35

45.04

Inventory days

17.74

39.53

55.61

65.93

Creditor days

-30.94

-37.52

-30.42

-43.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.26

0.45

1.11

1.55

Net debt / equity

-1

-1.29

-1.41

-3.85

Net debt / op. profit

-37.06

-32.15

-9.97

-10.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.39

-60.85

-63.79

-70.19

Employee costs

-14.43

-13.39

-14.86

-13.19

Other costs

-22.99

-33.23

-39.84

-26.85

