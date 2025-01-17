Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.01
-18.86
-37.52
-13.93
Op profit growth
-23.2
-67.18
12.78
111.18
EBIT growth
-40.2
-58.93
-20.36
67.74
Net profit growth
10.64
-33.24
-3.93
-677.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.83
-7.48
-18.5
-10.25
EBIT margin
-5.2
-10.35
-20.46
-16.05
Net profit margin
-27.41
-29.48
-35.83
-23.3
RoCE
-22.31
-16.73
-21.87
-18.42
RoNW
4.09
4.25
10.23
11.57
RoA
-29.38
-11.9
-9.57
-6.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-21.2
-19.2
-28.77
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-22.48
-21.22
-32.49
-38.44
Book value per share
-138.24
-120.69
-104.22
-36
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.15
-0.09
-0.02
0
P/CEPS
-0.15
-0.08
-0.02
-0.16
P/B
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.09
EV/EBIDTA
-51.78
-33.9
-11.8
-12.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.03
0.13
0.7
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.34
38.72
36.35
45.04
Inventory days
17.74
39.53
55.61
65.93
Creditor days
-30.94
-37.52
-30.42
-43.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.26
0.45
1.11
1.55
Net debt / equity
-1
-1.29
-1.41
-3.85
Net debt / op. profit
-37.06
-32.15
-9.97
-10.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.39
-60.85
-63.79
-70.19
Employee costs
-14.43
-13.39
-14.86
-13.19
Other costs
-22.99
-33.23
-39.84
-26.85
