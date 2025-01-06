Alps Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-78.06
-83.51
-125.05
-115.89
Depreciation
-4.99
-8.03
-14.81
-35.2
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
0
Working capital
-23.8
10.55
4.22
-17.84
Other operating items
Operating
-106.87
-80.99
-135.65
-168.93
Capital expenditure
-371.71
-140.18
-253.93
-6.17
Free cash flow
-478.58
-221.17
-389.58
-175.1
Equity raised
-1,320.49
-1,175.11
-875.01
-586.76
Investing
-1.84
0
-3.52
-2.83
Financing
-70.62
658.2
638.44
578.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,871.53
-738.08
-629.67
-186.51
