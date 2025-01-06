iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.8
(-5.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:08 PM

Alps Industries Ltd

Alps Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-78.06

-83.51

-125.05

-115.89

Depreciation

-4.99

-8.03

-14.81

-35.2

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

0

Working capital

-23.8

10.55

4.22

-17.84

Other operating items

Operating

-106.87

-80.99

-135.65

-168.93

Capital expenditure

-371.71

-140.18

-253.93

-6.17

Free cash flow

-478.58

-221.17

-389.58

-175.1

Equity raised

-1,320.49

-1,175.11

-875.01

-586.76

Investing

-1.84

0

-3.52

-2.83

Financing

-70.62

658.2

638.44

578.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,871.53

-738.08

-629.67

-186.51

