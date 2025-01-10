iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alps Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.27
(-5.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alps Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.11

39.11

39.11

61.43

Preference Capital

205.06

188.13

172.59

158.34

Reserves

-868.76

-812.52

-752.09

-689.69

Net Worth

-624.59

-585.28

-540.39

-469.92

Minority Interest

Debt

623.27

581.29

541.99

612.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.31

-3.99

1.59

142.69

Fixed Assets

2.23

2.23

2.23

108.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.29

1.3

1.91

3.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4.84

-7.65

-2.98

29.57

Inventories

0

0

0

29.4

Inventory Days

0

42.23

Sundry Debtors

0

0.37

31.45

32.1

Debtor Days

37.95

46.1

Other Current Assets

1.35

3

10.06

23.3

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.03

-22.22

-31.53

Creditor Days

26.81

45.29

Other Current Liabilities

-6.19

-10.99

-22.28

-23.7

Cash

0.01

0.13

0.47

0.5

Total Assets

-1.31

-3.99

1.62

142.7

Alps Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alps Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.