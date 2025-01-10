Alps Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.11
39.11
39.11
61.43
Preference Capital
205.06
188.13
172.59
158.34
Reserves
-868.76
-812.52
-752.09
-689.69
Net Worth
-624.59
-585.28
-540.39
-469.92
Minority Interest
Debt
623.27
581.29
541.99
612.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.31
-3.99
1.59
142.69
Fixed Assets
2.23
2.23
2.23
108.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.29
1.3
1.91
3.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-4.84
-7.65
-2.98
29.57
Inventories
0
0
0
29.4
Inventory Days
0
42.23
Sundry Debtors
0
0.37
31.45
32.1
Debtor Days
37.95
46.1
Other Current Assets
1.35
3
10.06
23.3
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.03
-22.22
-31.53
Creditor Days
26.81
45.29
Other Current Liabilities
-6.19
-10.99
-22.28
-23.7
Cash
0.01
0.13
0.47
0.5
Total Assets
-1.31
-3.99
1.62
142.7
