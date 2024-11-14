iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2.22
(4.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Alps Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ALPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on September 30 2024 along with other matters incidental thereto. Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Under The Chairmanship Of Resolution Professional (RP) On Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
ALPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with other matters incidental thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results Outcome for DECISIONS TAKEN AT THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MAY 09, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
ALPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on December 31 2023 along with other matters incidental thereto INFORMATION FOR DECISIONS TAKEN AT THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON FEBRUARY 14, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and period ended on December 31, 2023 Re-appointment of internal auditor under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Alps Industries: Related News

No Record Found

