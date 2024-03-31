To

The Members of

ALPS INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ALPS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Refer to note no. 38 to the notes on accounts, the Company has not provided for its liability towards interest & part of principal loan, waived earlier, and impact of retained earnings in terms of draft rehabilitation scheme and now revoked by its consented lenders amounting to Rs. 196479.87 lakh, accordingly the loss for the year and loan liability would have been increased and shareholders fund would have been reduced to that extent.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to Note No. 13 to the financial statements which indicate that the Company net worth is in negative. Further we draw attention to note no 38 related to preparation of financial statement on going concern basis on the expectation of the company to get the necessary resolution for restructuring /settlement of debts and to meet its financial obligation and continuation of giving effect to earlier consented scheme though now revoked. our opinion is not modified in this regard.

Key Audit Matters -

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexure to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express and form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistence with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash flows and the Statement of Change in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditor s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditor s report.

Our Opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statement, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the others auditors and the financial statement / financial information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note No. 36 & 37 to the financial statements;

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There is no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

V. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure A to Auditors Report

Responsibilities for Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements whether due to fraud or error design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion forgery intentional omissions misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

1) a. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and equipment. b. As explained to us, the management has physically verified all the assets during the year, in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company except the Property, Plant & Equipment which are not under the possession of the company, Refer to Note no. 39. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification during the year. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act 1988 and rules made there under.

2. There is no inventory held by the company during the year accordingly paragraph 2 of the order is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties. Accordingly paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

6) We were informed that company has maintained cost records pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Service Tax, Sales-tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of entire loans and the payment of interest thereon to its lenders, the period and the amount of default is reported as below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date (as outstanding in Books as on 31.3.24) Rs. in Lakh Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Term Loans and Working Capital Loans Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction company Limited (EARC) 61641 Principal & Interest Both Refer below Remarks HDFC Bank 686 Principal & Interest Both Refer below Remarks

Remarks:

-The entire debt of the company including interest thereon has become overdue.

-EARC has recalled the loan vide its letter dated on 11.12.2017. The above balance towards EARC is after accounting for by the company, the waivers and concessions which were in principal approved by EARC to restructure the debts of the company under SICA which could not be implemented due to repeal of SICA. The said in principal approval stood withdrawn thereafter however the company is in discussion with them to restructure its debts and pending finalization maintain the status of debts as per in principal approval. In the event of failure of restructuring discussion, the liability of company will increase on account of principal by about Rs. 19476 lakh and on account of interest by Rs. 160321 lakh.

-The entire debt towards HDFC has become overdue since 2018.

b) No Term loan, short term loan or any other fund has been taken by the company during the year.

10)

A. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. B. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

11)

A. Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. B. No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the companies act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

C. Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaint has been received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12)According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable

13)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14)a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

15)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

16)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

17)A. In our opinion and based on our examination, The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause of the order is not applicable.

B. In our opinion and based on our examination, The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

C. In our opinion and based on our examination, The company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause of the order is not applicable. D. According to the information and explanations provided to us by the management during the course of audit, the group does not have any CIC of the Group. Accordingly, the requirements of clause are not applicable.

18)The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and cash losses of Rs.184.54 in the immediately preceding financial year.

19)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

20)We are not able to comment, whether company is capable of meeting its liabilities or not as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date in view of ongoing talks of company with its lenders with regards to settlement of dues, refer to note no. 38.

21)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "C" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ALPS INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the Company) as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024,based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R. K. Govil & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. : 000748C)

(Rajesh Kumar Govil) Partner Membership No: 013632