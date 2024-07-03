iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Texyarn Ltd Share Price

224.74
(-4.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:22:04 PM

  • Open243
  • Day's High246.25
  • 52 Wk High299
  • Prev. Close234.72
  • Day's Low220.1
  • 52 Wk Low 135
  • Turnover (lac)41.3
  • P/E194.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.7
  • EPS1.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)291.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiva Texyarn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

243

Prev. Close

234.72

Turnover(Lac.)

41.3

Day's High

246.25

Day's Low

220.1

52 Week's High

299

52 Week's Low

135

Book Value

97.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

291.32

P/E

194.01

EPS

1.21

Divi. Yield

0

Shiva Texyarn Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

Shiva Texyarn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shiva Texyarn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiva Texyarn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.96

12.96

12.96

12.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.9

121.15

129.51

110.66

Net Worth

122.86

134.11

142.47

123.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

340.79

368.12

358.79

382.68

yoy growth (%)

-7.42

2.6

-6.24

-14.94

Raw materials

-194.73

-234.38

-208.97

-232.25

As % of sales

57.14

63.67

58.24

60.68

Employee costs

-36.35

-41.13

-41.19

-34.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.6

1.22

14.64

16.22

Depreciation

-15.68

-14.68

-13.43

-12.82

Tax paid

-4.32

0.31

-3.32

-5.93

Working capital

-27.1

18.96

25.55

-53.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.42

2.6

-6.24

-14.94

Op profit growth

27.8

-24.87

-5.5

-12.69

EBIT growth

45.63

-30.62

-7.89

-3.16

Net profit growth

693.83

-86.33

10.09

-5.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

335.28

410.87

558.73

449.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

335.28

410.87

558.73

449.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.9

16.13

2.5

0.86

View Annually Results

Shiva Texyarn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiva Texyarn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

S V Alagappan

Non Executive Director

S V Kandasami

Managing Director

S K Sundararaman

Non Executive Director

Sujana Abirami

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Marusamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

D Satish Krishnan

Independent Director

Vidyasankar Bhuvaneshwari

Independent Director

Arjunaraj Dhananjayan

Independent Director

Jayaram Govindarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiva Texyarn Ltd

Summary

A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the previous name of Annamalai Finance Ltd in October,2002. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and technical textile products like coated and laminated fabrics, home textile and other value added products.The company has around 40 windmills in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu. The power generated by the windmills is supplied exclusively to the Bannari Amman group companies Bannari Amman Spinning Mills and Shiva Textiles. The company floated a subsidiary -- Annamalai Properties, to enter the property development sector. It is engaged in property development in Coimbatore, Madras and Bangalore, and other places. AFL has a vast network of branches in prominent cities.Another subsidiary of the company, Cream Investment & Trading Company, an NSE member dealing in debt and capital market instruments in Bombay, has been provided an on-line trading facility in Coimbatore.During 2008-09, a project for manufacture of knitted fabric to produce about 1500 MT per annum of knitted fabric commenced operations near Palladam in Coimbatore since April, 2008. A project for manufacture of knitted Garments with about 200 sewing machines was set up near Palladam in Coimbatore. The capacity of the knitting division was increased by the addition of 22 knit
Company FAQs

What is the Shiva Texyarn Ltd share price today?

The Shiva Texyarn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹224.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Texyarn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is ₹291.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is 194.01 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiva Texyarn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Texyarn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is ₹135 and ₹299 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiva Texyarn Ltd?

Shiva Texyarn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.94%, 3 Years at -1.58%, 1 Year at 60.44%, 6 Month at 28.63%, 3 Month at 14.47% and 1 Month at 3.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiva Texyarn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.04 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.96 %

