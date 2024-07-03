SectorTextiles
Open₹243
Prev. Close₹234.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.3
Day's High₹246.25
Day's Low₹220.1
52 Week's High₹299
52 Week's Low₹135
Book Value₹97.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)291.32
P/E194.01
EPS1.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.96
12.96
12.96
12.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.9
121.15
129.51
110.66
Net Worth
122.86
134.11
142.47
123.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
340.79
368.12
358.79
382.68
yoy growth (%)
-7.42
2.6
-6.24
-14.94
Raw materials
-194.73
-234.38
-208.97
-232.25
As % of sales
57.14
63.67
58.24
60.68
Employee costs
-36.35
-41.13
-41.19
-34.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.6
1.22
14.64
16.22
Depreciation
-15.68
-14.68
-13.43
-12.82
Tax paid
-4.32
0.31
-3.32
-5.93
Working capital
-27.1
18.96
25.55
-53.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.42
2.6
-6.24
-14.94
Op profit growth
27.8
-24.87
-5.5
-12.69
EBIT growth
45.63
-30.62
-7.89
-3.16
Net profit growth
693.83
-86.33
10.09
-5.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
335.28
410.87
558.73
449.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
335.28
410.87
558.73
449.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.9
16.13
2.5
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
S V Alagappan
Non Executive Director
S V Kandasami
Managing Director
S K Sundararaman
Non Executive Director
Sujana Abirami
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Marusamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
D Satish Krishnan
Independent Director
Vidyasankar Bhuvaneshwari
Independent Director
Arjunaraj Dhananjayan
Independent Director
Jayaram Govindarajan
Reports by Shiva Texyarn Ltd
Summary
A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the previous name of Annamalai Finance Ltd in October,2002. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and technical textile products like coated and laminated fabrics, home textile and other value added products.The company has around 40 windmills in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu. The power generated by the windmills is supplied exclusively to the Bannari Amman group companies Bannari Amman Spinning Mills and Shiva Textiles. The company floated a subsidiary -- Annamalai Properties, to enter the property development sector. It is engaged in property development in Coimbatore, Madras and Bangalore, and other places. AFL has a vast network of branches in prominent cities.Another subsidiary of the company, Cream Investment & Trading Company, an NSE member dealing in debt and capital market instruments in Bombay, has been provided an on-line trading facility in Coimbatore.During 2008-09, a project for manufacture of knitted fabric to produce about 1500 MT per annum of knitted fabric commenced operations near Palladam in Coimbatore since April, 2008. A project for manufacture of knitted Garments with about 200 sewing machines was set up near Palladam in Coimbatore. The capacity of the knitting division was increased by the addition of 22 knit
Read More
The Shiva Texyarn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹224.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is ₹291.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is 194.01 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Texyarn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Texyarn Ltd is ₹135 and ₹299 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shiva Texyarn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.94%, 3 Years at -1.58%, 1 Year at 60.44%, 6 Month at 28.63%, 3 Month at 14.47% and 1 Month at 3.41%.
