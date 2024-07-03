Summary

A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the previous name of Annamalai Finance Ltd in October,2002. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and technical textile products like coated and laminated fabrics, home textile and other value added products.The company has around 40 windmills in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu. The power generated by the windmills is supplied exclusively to the Bannari Amman group companies Bannari Amman Spinning Mills and Shiva Textiles. The company floated a subsidiary -- Annamalai Properties, to enter the property development sector. It is engaged in property development in Coimbatore, Madras and Bangalore, and other places. AFL has a vast network of branches in prominent cities.Another subsidiary of the company, Cream Investment & Trading Company, an NSE member dealing in debt and capital market instruments in Bombay, has been provided an on-line trading facility in Coimbatore.During 2008-09, a project for manufacture of knitted fabric to produce about 1500 MT per annum of knitted fabric commenced operations near Palladam in Coimbatore since April, 2008. A project for manufacture of knitted Garments with about 200 sewing machines was set up near Palladam in Coimbatore. The capacity of the knitting division was increased by the addition of 22 knit

