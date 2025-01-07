iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Texyarn Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

226.09
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

340.79

368.12

358.79

382.68

yoy growth (%)

-7.42

2.6

-6.24

-14.94

Raw materials

-194.73

-234.38

-208.97

-232.25

As % of sales

57.14

63.67

58.24

60.68

Employee costs

-36.35

-41.13

-41.19

-34.45

As % of sales

10.66

11.17

11.48

9

Other costs

-66.69

-58.94

-63.82

-68.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.56

16.01

17.78

17.91

Operating profit

43.01

33.65

44.79

47.4

OPM

12.62

9.14

12.48

12.38

Depreciation

-15.68

-14.68

-13.43

-12.82

Interest expense

-17.66

-22.3

-19.27

-20.6

Other income

6.94

4.57

2.56

2.25

Profit before tax

16.6

1.22

14.64

16.22

Taxes

-4.32

0.31

-3.32

-5.93

Tax rate

-26.04

26.03

-22.69

-36.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.28

1.54

11.32

10.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.28

1.54

11.32

10.28

yoy growth (%)

693.83

-86.33

10.09

-5.17

NPM

3.6

0.42

3.15

2.68

