Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
340.79
368.12
358.79
382.68
yoy growth (%)
-7.42
2.6
-6.24
-14.94
Raw materials
-194.73
-234.38
-208.97
-232.25
As % of sales
57.14
63.67
58.24
60.68
Employee costs
-36.35
-41.13
-41.19
-34.45
As % of sales
10.66
11.17
11.48
9
Other costs
-66.69
-58.94
-63.82
-68.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.56
16.01
17.78
17.91
Operating profit
43.01
33.65
44.79
47.4
OPM
12.62
9.14
12.48
12.38
Depreciation
-15.68
-14.68
-13.43
-12.82
Interest expense
-17.66
-22.3
-19.27
-20.6
Other income
6.94
4.57
2.56
2.25
Profit before tax
16.6
1.22
14.64
16.22
Taxes
-4.32
0.31
-3.32
-5.93
Tax rate
-26.04
26.03
-22.69
-36.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.28
1.54
11.32
10.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.28
1.54
11.32
10.28
yoy growth (%)
693.83
-86.33
10.09
-5.17
NPM
3.6
0.42
3.15
2.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.