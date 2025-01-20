iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Texyarn Ltd Key Ratios

228.7
(17.95%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.36

EBIT margin

9.64

Net profit margin

2.69

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.98

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

-1.21

Book value per share

80.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

52.29

P/CEPS

-300.65

P/B

4.53

EV/EBIDTA

14.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-0.19

Tax payout

-44.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2

Net debt / equity

1.27

Net debt / op. profit

3.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.62

Employee costs

-7.81

Other costs

-17.19

