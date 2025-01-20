Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.36
EBIT margin
9.64
Net profit margin
2.69
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.98
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-1.21
Book value per share
80.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
52.29
P/CEPS
-300.65
P/B
4.53
EV/EBIDTA
14.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-0.19
Tax payout
-44.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2
Net debt / equity
1.27
Net debt / op. profit
3.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.62
Employee costs
-7.81
Other costs
-17.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.