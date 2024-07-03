iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Texyarn Ltd Nine Monthly Results

224
(-0.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

265.03

313.43

383.72

330.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

265.03

313.43

383.72

330.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.26

0.62

1.79

0.46

Total Income

266.29

314.05

385.51

331

Total Expenditure

257.2

304.99

333.35

287.59

PBIDT

9.09

9.07

52.16

43.41

Interest

8.89

11.33

19.34

16.81

PBDT

0.2

-2.26

32.82

26.6

Depreciation

11.11

10.48

13.31

13.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.32

0.32

2.95

2.85

Deferred Tax

-1.33

-0.24

0.11

0.63

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.89

-12.83

16.46

10.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.89

-12.83

16.46

10.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

1.42

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.89

-12.83

15.04

10.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.26

-9.89

7.62

4.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.96

12.96

21.6

21.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.42

2.89

13.59

13.13

PBDTM(%)

0.07

-0.72

8.55

8.04

PATM(%)

-5.99

-4.09

4.28

3.05

