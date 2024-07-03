Shiva Texyarn Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
265.03
313.43
383.72
330.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
265.03
313.43
383.72
330.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.26
0.62
1.79
0.46
Total Income
266.29
314.05
385.51
331
Total Expenditure
257.2
304.99
333.35
287.59
PBIDT
9.09
9.07
52.16
43.41
Interest
8.89
11.33
19.34
16.81
PBDT
0.2
-2.26
32.82
26.6
Depreciation
11.11
10.48
13.31
13.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.32
0.32
2.95
2.85
Deferred Tax
-1.33
-0.24
0.11
0.63
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.89
-12.83
16.46
10.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.89
-12.83
16.46
10.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
1.42
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.89
-12.83
15.04
10.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.26
-9.89
7.62
4.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.96
12.96
21.6
21.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.42
2.89
13.59
13.13
PBDTM(%)
0.07
-0.72
8.55
8.04
PATM(%)
-5.99
-4.09
4.28
3.05
