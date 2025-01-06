Shiva Texyarn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.6
1.22
14.64
16.22
Depreciation
-15.68
-14.68
-13.43
-12.82
Tax paid
-4.32
0.31
-3.32
-5.93
Working capital
-27.1
18.96
25.55
-53.23
Other operating items
Operating
-30.5
5.81
23.43
-55.77
Capital expenditure
-33.63
10.63
-3.01
-239.42
Free cash flow
-64.13
16.44
20.41
-295.19
Equity raised
196.55
191.77
154.87
206.7
Investing
0.52
-0.11
0.09
-0.49
Financing
-42.28
13.39
36.54
-76.24
Dividends paid
0
0
2.07
2.07
Net in cash
90.66
221.5
213.99
-163.13
