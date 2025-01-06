iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Texyarn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

224.2
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Shiva Texyarn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.6

1.22

14.64

16.22

Depreciation

-15.68

-14.68

-13.43

-12.82

Tax paid

-4.32

0.31

-3.32

-5.93

Working capital

-27.1

18.96

25.55

-53.23

Other operating items

Operating

-30.5

5.81

23.43

-55.77

Capital expenditure

-33.63

10.63

-3.01

-239.42

Free cash flow

-64.13

16.44

20.41

-295.19

Equity raised

196.55

191.77

154.87

206.7

Investing

0.52

-0.11

0.09

-0.49

Financing

-42.28

13.39

36.54

-76.24

Dividends paid

0

0

2.07

2.07

Net in cash

90.66

221.5

213.99

-163.13

