Shiva Texyarn Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.96
12.96
12.96
12.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.9
121.15
129.51
110.66
Net Worth
122.86
134.11
142.47
123.62
Minority Interest
Debt
105.06
104.27
141.42
121.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.12
37.26
34.42
20.97
Total Liabilities
263.04
275.64
318.31
265.72
Fixed Assets
180.86
198.26
182.59
176.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.82
3.21
2
1.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.06
8.96
10.27
0
Networking Capital
65.95
57.63
113.6
77.84
Inventories
55.95
57.81
98.89
72.31
Inventory Days
77.44
Sundry Debtors
32.41
22.63
26.15
34.18
Debtor Days
36.6
Other Current Assets
13.48
18.78
24.07
15.73
Sundry Creditors
-20.78
-26.06
-14.84
-36.49
Creditor Days
39.08
Other Current Liabilities
-15.11
-15.53
-20.67
-7.89
Cash
4.35
7.59
9.85
10.04
Total Assets
263.04
275.65
318.31
265.73
