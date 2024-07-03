Shiva Texyarn Ltd Summary

A part of the Rs 500-cr Bannari Amman group, based in Tamilnadu, Shiva Texyarn Ltd., formerly known as Annamallai Finance (AFL) became a public limited company in 1986. The name of the company changed to Shiva Textyarn Limited from the previous name of Annamalai Finance Ltd in October,2002. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and technical textile products like coated and laminated fabrics, home textile and other value added products.The company has around 40 windmills in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu. The power generated by the windmills is supplied exclusively to the Bannari Amman group companies Bannari Amman Spinning Mills and Shiva Textiles. The company floated a subsidiary -- Annamalai Properties, to enter the property development sector. It is engaged in property development in Coimbatore, Madras and Bangalore, and other places. AFL has a vast network of branches in prominent cities.Another subsidiary of the company, Cream Investment & Trading Company, an NSE member dealing in debt and capital market instruments in Bombay, has been provided an on-line trading facility in Coimbatore.During 2008-09, a project for manufacture of knitted fabric to produce about 1500 MT per annum of knitted fabric commenced operations near Palladam in Coimbatore since April, 2008. A project for manufacture of knitted Garments with about 200 sewing machines was set up near Palladam in Coimbatore. The capacity of the knitting division was increased by the addition of 22 knitting machines during 2010.A Processing unit was commissioned at SIPCOT Perundurai for carrying out Dyeing/Printing operations during the year 2012-13. The Company also started supplying home textile products to M/s. Ikiya Distribution Services, a world renowned Company in the field of home textiles and furnishing materials during year 2015-16.During 2016-17, the Scheme for Demerger of the business of Spinning Unit - 1 along with connected wind mills, in favour of Shiva Mills Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Company was made effective from 1st April 2015. As per the Scheme of Demerger, the Share Capital of the Demerged Company i.e. Shiva Texyarn Limited was reduced from Rs.21,60,45,210 divided into 2,16,04,521 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.12,96,27,130 divided into 1,29,62,713 equity shares of Rs 10/- each, on pro-rata reduction of shareholding of the shareholders in the Demerged Company, retaining 3 equity shares of Rs.10 each out of every 5 equity shares of Rs.10/- each held in the Demerged Company, on the Record Date of 6.11.2017. Further, Shiva Mills Limited, allotted and issue to the shareholders of Shiva Texyarn Limited, 2 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for every 5 equity share of Rs.10/- each held by the shareholders and as a result of this, Shiva Texyarn Limited ceased to be the Holding Company of Shiva Mills Limited.