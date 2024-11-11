iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Texyarn Ltd Board Meeting

197.34
(2.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:04:34 PM

Shiva Texyarn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 11.11.2024 have approved the un-audited finanial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company both the Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 09.08.2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Sri S Marusamy (DIN:00610091) was ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company due to the completion of 2nd term of office w.e.f 24.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Please take on record the recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 24.05.2024. The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023- 2024. The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 09.02.2024 have inter-aila approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Shiva Texyarn: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Texyarn Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.