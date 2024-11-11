Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 11.11.2024 have approved the un-audited finanial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company both the Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 09.08.2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Sri S Marusamy (DIN:00610091) was ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company due to the completion of 2nd term of office w.e.f 24.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

SHIVA TEXYARN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Please take on record the recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 24.05.2024. The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023- 2024. The Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024