|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|AGM 21/08/2024 Intimation regarding Book Closure for the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) The Proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 21.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.