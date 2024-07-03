Summary

Jindal Worldwide Limited (JWL), a part of Ahmedabad based Jindal Group was incorporated on September 02, 1986 as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Private Limited . The Company started its operations in 1990-91. Later in 1993 it got converted into a Limited Company and subsequently, was rechristined as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Ltd., Again in April 18, 1995, Company changed the name to present one Jindal Worldwide Limited.Jindal is among the largest denim fabric manufacturers and suppliers in the country. The Company is engaged into the Textiles Sector and the main business activities are related to manufacturing of Denim fabric, premium shirtings, yarn dyeing, bottom weights and home textiles through its various internal divisions viz. a.) Jindal Denims Inc. b.) Jindal Fabric Inc. c.) Jindal Spinning Inc. d.) Jindal Creations Inc. e.) Made-Ups Division. The Company has established itself as a dominant name in the industry with a capacity of manufacturing 120 million meters of denim fabric on an annual basis. Integrating the use of smart and latest technology for spinning, dyeing, weaving and finishing processes, the Companys manufacturing facilities are located in Ahmedabad. It offer futuristically innovative designs with latest trends. During the Jan.96, the company came out with an public issue of 12,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 105/- per share aggregating to Rs 14.49 crores to acquire assets for expansion of the business and to strengt

