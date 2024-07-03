iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Worldwide Ltd Share Price

428.55
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:59 PM

  • Open439
  • Day's High443.65
  • 52 Wk High444.4
  • Prev. Close439
  • Day's Low420.55
  • 52 Wk Low 267.75
  • Turnover (lac)1,045.34
  • P/E111.58
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value37.17
  • EPS3.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,593.3
  • Div. Yield0.05
No Records Found

Jindal Worldwide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

439

Prev. Close

439

Turnover(Lac.)

1,045.34

Day's High

443.65

Day's Low

420.55

52 Week's High

444.4

52 Week's Low

267.75

Book Value

37.17

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,593.3

P/E

111.58

EPS

3.95

Divi. Yield

0.05

Jindal Worldwide Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

Jindal Worldwide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jindal Worldwide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 39.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jindal Worldwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.05

20.05

20.05

20.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

690.43

626.95

514.34

399.77

Net Worth

710.48

647

534.39

419.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,709.69

2,016.55

1,643.2

1,157.7

yoy growth (%)

-15.21

22.72

41.93

14.73

Raw materials

-1,268.91

-1,562.9

-955.9

-721.8

As % of sales

74.21

77.5

58.17

62.34

Employee costs

-10.76

-10.97

-10.75

-9.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

62

42.72

84.86

80.75

Depreciation

-28.24

-43.69

-50.57

-48.75

Tax paid

-17.9

-10.69

-26.53

-14.35

Working capital

38.17

114.94

144.21

110.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.21

22.72

41.93

14.73

Op profit growth

-17.93

-22.94

30.83

-1.68

EBIT growth

7.5

-25.22

17.79

19.99

Net profit growth

37.69

-45.09

-12.15

64.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,814.09

2,070.01

2,559.16

1,699.62

2,198.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,814.09

2,070.01

2,559.16

1,699.62

2,198.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.16

1.49

5.38

24.67

6.63

Jindal Worldwide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Yamunadutt Agrawal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Amit Agrawal

Independent Director

Rajesh Jain

Non Executive Director

Vikram Oza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetna Darajiya

Independent Director

Ashish Navnitlal Shah

Independent Director

Deepa Maniar

Independent Director

Vinodkumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Summary

Jindal Worldwide Limited (JWL), a part of Ahmedabad based Jindal Group was incorporated on September 02, 1986 as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Private Limited . The Company started its operations in 1990-91. Later in 1993 it got converted into a Limited Company and subsequently, was rechristined as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Ltd., Again in April 18, 1995, Company changed the name to present one Jindal Worldwide Limited.Jindal is among the largest denim fabric manufacturers and suppliers in the country. The Company is engaged into the Textiles Sector and the main business activities are related to manufacturing of Denim fabric, premium shirtings, yarn dyeing, bottom weights and home textiles through its various internal divisions viz. a.) Jindal Denims Inc. b.) Jindal Fabric Inc. c.) Jindal Spinning Inc. d.) Jindal Creations Inc. e.) Made-Ups Division. The Company has established itself as a dominant name in the industry with a capacity of manufacturing 120 million meters of denim fabric on an annual basis. Integrating the use of smart and latest technology for spinning, dyeing, weaving and finishing processes, the Companys manufacturing facilities are located in Ahmedabad. It offer futuristically innovative designs with latest trends. During the Jan.96, the company came out with an public issue of 12,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 105/- per share aggregating to Rs 14.49 crores to acquire assets for expansion of the business and to strengt
Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Worldwide Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Worldwide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹428.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is ₹8593.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is 111.58 and 11.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Worldwide Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is ₹267.75 and ₹444.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Worldwide Ltd?

Jindal Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.37%, 3 Years at 20.90%, 1 Year at 42.19%, 6 Month at 28.25%, 3 Month at 29.73% and 1 Month at 13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Worldwide Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.81 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 39.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Worldwide Ltd

