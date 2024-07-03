Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹439
Prev. Close₹439
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,045.34
Day's High₹443.65
Day's Low₹420.55
52 Week's High₹444.4
52 Week's Low₹267.75
Book Value₹37.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,593.3
P/E111.58
EPS3.95
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.05
20.05
20.05
20.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
690.43
626.95
514.34
399.77
Net Worth
710.48
647
534.39
419.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,709.69
2,016.55
1,643.2
1,157.7
yoy growth (%)
-15.21
22.72
41.93
14.73
Raw materials
-1,268.91
-1,562.9
-955.9
-721.8
As % of sales
74.21
77.5
58.17
62.34
Employee costs
-10.76
-10.97
-10.75
-9.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
62
42.72
84.86
80.75
Depreciation
-28.24
-43.69
-50.57
-48.75
Tax paid
-17.9
-10.69
-26.53
-14.35
Working capital
38.17
114.94
144.21
110.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.21
22.72
41.93
14.73
Op profit growth
-17.93
-22.94
30.83
-1.68
EBIT growth
7.5
-25.22
17.79
19.99
Net profit growth
37.69
-45.09
-12.15
64.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,814.09
2,070.01
2,559.16
1,699.62
2,198.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,814.09
2,070.01
2,559.16
1,699.62
2,198.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.16
1.49
5.38
24.67
6.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Yamunadutt Agrawal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Amit Agrawal
Independent Director
Rajesh Jain
Non Executive Director
Vikram Oza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetna Darajiya
Independent Director
Ashish Navnitlal Shah
Independent Director
Deepa Maniar
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Singh
Reports by Jindal Worldwide Ltd
Summary
Jindal Worldwide Limited (JWL), a part of Ahmedabad based Jindal Group was incorporated on September 02, 1986 as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Private Limited . The Company started its operations in 1990-91. Later in 1993 it got converted into a Limited Company and subsequently, was rechristined as Jindal (India) Textiles Mills Ltd., Again in April 18, 1995, Company changed the name to present one Jindal Worldwide Limited.Jindal is among the largest denim fabric manufacturers and suppliers in the country. The Company is engaged into the Textiles Sector and the main business activities are related to manufacturing of Denim fabric, premium shirtings, yarn dyeing, bottom weights and home textiles through its various internal divisions viz. a.) Jindal Denims Inc. b.) Jindal Fabric Inc. c.) Jindal Spinning Inc. d.) Jindal Creations Inc. e.) Made-Ups Division. The Company has established itself as a dominant name in the industry with a capacity of manufacturing 120 million meters of denim fabric on an annual basis. Integrating the use of smart and latest technology for spinning, dyeing, weaving and finishing processes, the Companys manufacturing facilities are located in Ahmedabad. It offer futuristically innovative designs with latest trends. During the Jan.96, the company came out with an public issue of 12,60,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 105/- per share aggregating to Rs 14.49 crores to acquire assets for expansion of the business and to strengt
Read More
The Jindal Worldwide Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹428.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is ₹8593.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is 111.58 and 11.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Worldwide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Worldwide Ltd is ₹267.75 and ₹444.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Worldwide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.37%, 3 Years at 20.90%, 1 Year at 42.19%, 6 Month at 28.25%, 3 Month at 29.73% and 1 Month at 13.33%.
