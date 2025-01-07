Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,709.69
2,016.55
1,643.2
1,157.7
yoy growth (%)
-15.21
22.72
41.93
14.73
Raw materials
-1,268.91
-1,562.9
-955.9
-721.8
As % of sales
74.21
77.5
58.17
62.34
Employee costs
-10.76
-10.97
-10.75
-9.45
As % of sales
0.62
0.54
0.65
0.81
Other costs
-316.01
-303.75
-496.26
-288.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.48
15.06
30.2
24.93
Operating profit
113.99
138.91
180.29
137.8
OPM
6.66
6.88
10.97
11.9
Depreciation
-28.24
-43.69
-50.57
-48.75
Interest expense
-48.42
-59.99
-52.49
-35.85
Other income
24.67
7.49
7.64
27.56
Profit before tax
62
42.72
84.86
80.75
Taxes
-17.9
-10.69
-26.53
-14.35
Tax rate
-28.87
-25.03
-31.26
-17.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.09
32.02
58.33
66.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
44.09
32.02
58.33
66.4
yoy growth (%)
37.69
-45.09
-12.15
64.88
NPM
2.57
1.58
3.55
5.73
