iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Worldwide Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

441.9
(6.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Worldwide Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,709.69

2,016.55

1,643.2

1,157.7

yoy growth (%)

-15.21

22.72

41.93

14.73

Raw materials

-1,268.91

-1,562.9

-955.9

-721.8

As % of sales

74.21

77.5

58.17

62.34

Employee costs

-10.76

-10.97

-10.75

-9.45

As % of sales

0.62

0.54

0.65

0.81

Other costs

-316.01

-303.75

-496.26

-288.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.48

15.06

30.2

24.93

Operating profit

113.99

138.91

180.29

137.8

OPM

6.66

6.88

10.97

11.9

Depreciation

-28.24

-43.69

-50.57

-48.75

Interest expense

-48.42

-59.99

-52.49

-35.85

Other income

24.67

7.49

7.64

27.56

Profit before tax

62

42.72

84.86

80.75

Taxes

-17.9

-10.69

-26.53

-14.35

Tax rate

-28.87

-25.03

-31.26

-17.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.09

32.02

58.33

66.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

44.09

32.02

58.33

66.4

yoy growth (%)

37.69

-45.09

-12.15

64.88

NPM

2.57

1.58

3.55

5.73

Jindal Worldwide : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.