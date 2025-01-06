Jindal Worldwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
62
42.72
84.86
80.75
Depreciation
-28.24
-43.69
-50.57
-48.75
Tax paid
-17.9
-10.69
-26.53
-14.35
Working capital
38.17
114.94
144.21
110.37
Other operating items
Operating
54.03
103.27
151.97
128.01
Capital expenditure
25.51
48.95
14.31
-115.98
Free cash flow
79.54
152.22
166.28
12.03
Equity raised
711.34
623.93
494.11
376.92
Investing
-8.68
-2.06
18.39
0.14
Financing
200.18
171.12
198.82
140.28
Dividends paid
0
0
1
0
Net in cash
982.38
945.21
878.61
529.39
