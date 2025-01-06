iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Worldwide Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

62

42.72

84.86

80.75

Depreciation

-28.24

-43.69

-50.57

-48.75

Tax paid

-17.9

-10.69

-26.53

-14.35

Working capital

38.17

114.94

144.21

110.37

Other operating items

Operating

54.03

103.27

151.97

128.01

Capital expenditure

25.51

48.95

14.31

-115.98

Free cash flow

79.54

152.22

166.28

12.03

Equity raised

711.34

623.93

494.11

376.92

Investing

-8.68

-2.06

18.39

0.14

Financing

200.18

171.12

198.82

140.28

Dividends paid

0

0

1

0

Net in cash

982.38

945.21

878.61

529.39

