Jindal Worldwide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.05
20.05
20.05
20.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
690.43
626.95
514.34
399.77
Net Worth
710.48
647
534.39
419.82
Minority Interest
Debt
671.62
596.67
598.6
437.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.72
10.1
12.01
14.05
Total Liabilities
1,390.82
1,253.77
1,145
871.66
Fixed Assets
173.62
175.06
191.65
216.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.35
37.7
22.99
13.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
879.9
733.19
896.97
607.73
Inventories
309.49
280.76
253.1
279.05
Inventory Days
59.57
Sundry Debtors
525.03
498.2
493.02
373.61
Debtor Days
79.76
Other Current Assets
175.75
122.54
270.1
87.02
Sundry Creditors
-116.43
-144.77
-107.97
-117.48
Creditor Days
25.08
Other Current Liabilities
-13.94
-23.54
-11.28
-14.47
Cash
291.95
307.81
33.39
33.87
Total Assets
1,390.82
1,253.76
1,145
871.67
No Record Found
