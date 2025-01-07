iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Worldwide Ltd Board Meeting

Jindal Worldwide CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 202516 Dec 2024
Bonus issue & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider a proposal for issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company and to recommend for further approval of Shareholders in that respect; 2. To consider and approve increase in Authorized Equity Share Capital of the Company inter alia to accommodate such issue of Bonus Equity Shares, if required; subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company; and 3. Any other business items as per the agenda of the meeting. Board approved:- 1. considered and recommended to the Shareholders for their approval, through Postal Ballot process: I. increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; II. Issue of Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. 4 (Four) new fully paid-up equity shares of Re.1/- (Rupees One) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re.1/- (Rupees One) each held, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of free reserves and / or securities premium account; 2. considered and approved resignation of Mr. Durgesh D. Soni (ICSI A38670) from the position of Whole Time Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel to be effective from 8th January, 2025; (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.01.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to fix the date time and mode of conducting the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting-Quarterly Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202413 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) & Recommended Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon and to transact other businesses as per agenda being circulated. Please refer the attached file Intimation regarding appointment of Independent Director Please refer the attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

