Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 16 Dec 2024

Bonus issue & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider a proposal for issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company and to recommend for further approval of Shareholders in that respect; 2. To consider and approve increase in Authorized Equity Share Capital of the Company inter alia to accommodate such issue of Bonus Equity Shares, if required; subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company; and 3. Any other business items as per the agenda of the meeting. Board approved:- 1. considered and recommended to the Shareholders for their approval, through Postal Ballot process: I. increase in Authorized Share Capital and consequent alteration to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; II. Issue of Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. 4 (Four) new fully paid-up equity shares of Re.1/- (Rupees One) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re.1/- (Rupees One) each held, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of free reserves and / or securities premium account; 2. considered and approved resignation of Mr. Durgesh D. Soni (ICSI A38670) from the position of Whole Time Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel to be effective from 8th January, 2025; (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to fix the date time and mode of conducting the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting-Quarterly Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting-Audited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) & Recommended Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024