SectorTextiles
Open₹157.79
Prev. Close₹157.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.85
Day's High₹158.3
Day's Low₹149.9
52 Week's High₹184.95
52 Week's Low₹95.8
Book Value₹23.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)322.29
P/E0
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.28
45.65
58.25
46.64
Net Worth
71.78
67.15
79.75
68.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
395.54
393.89
423.03
511.14
yoy growth (%)
0.41
-6.88
-17.23
-24.59
Raw materials
-270.5
-263.71
-286.71
-378.16
As % of sales
68.38
66.95
67.77
73.98
Employee costs
-16.08
-20.15
-26.63
-26.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.94
1.42
-7.11
-5.54
Depreciation
-3.24
-10.68
-10.86
-12.27
Tax paid
-0.41
17.06
5.85
-9.19
Working capital
-83.82
88.75
0.04
-18.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.41
-6.88
-17.23
-24.59
Op profit growth
-0.86
12.88
17.1
-17.9
EBIT growth
23.01
14.17
7.09
-26.81
Net profit growth
-291.28
501.97
-91.43
-784.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,460.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.58
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.16
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.1
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.9
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rikhab C Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Jyoti Jain
WTD & Director (Finance)
Sunil Mahnot
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ankit Gulgulia
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAHUL JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Puneet Bothra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Dugar
Executive Director / Whole Time Director
Hardik Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by T T Ltd
Summary
Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. The Company is engaged in Textile, comprising of yarn manufacturing, Knitting, and cutting and sewing of textiles products.The company, since Apr.89, has production arrangements with about 50 franchised hosiery production units in Delhi, Calcutta, UP, MP and Tamilnadu to produce goods exclusively for and according to specifications and quality standards laid down by the company. TTL went public with its maiden issue in Jan.90 to meet the financial requirements of its franchise units and to meet working capital requirements. In Feb.93, TTL came out with a public issue to part-finance the backward integration programme of setting up a Rs 21.05-cr 12,500-spindle 100% export-oriented spinning unit to manufacture cotton yarn at Gajraula, UP. TTL has a dealer network of 1500 wholesalers throughout India. During 1996-97, had earned the status of Registered Export House.In 1999-2000, the companys mill at Avanashi, in Coimbatore District obtained ISO 9002 Quality Certificate.The company has initiated the Technology Upgradation Programme to replace all the spindles at Gajroula Mill Plant.The proposal had been submitted to Financial Institutions for the approval.During the year 2004, Company completed relocation of its knitting plant at Gajroula with most state of art Mayer & Cie, German Knitting Machines.
The T T Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T T Ltd is ₹322.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of T T Ltd is 0 and 6.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T T Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T T Ltd is ₹95.8 and ₹184.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
T T Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.49%, 3 Years at 12.51%, 1 Year at 49.63%, 6 Month at 37.26%, 3 Month at 34.23% and 1 Month at -1.02%.
