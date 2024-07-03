Summary

Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. The Company is engaged in Textile, comprising of yarn manufacturing, Knitting, and cutting and sewing of textiles products.The company, since Apr.89, has production arrangements with about 50 franchised hosiery production units in Delhi, Calcutta, UP, MP and Tamilnadu to produce goods exclusively for and according to specifications and quality standards laid down by the company. TTL went public with its maiden issue in Jan.90 to meet the financial requirements of its franchise units and to meet working capital requirements. In Feb.93, TTL came out with a public issue to part-finance the backward integration programme of setting up a Rs 21.05-cr 12,500-spindle 100% export-oriented spinning unit to manufacture cotton yarn at Gajraula, UP. TTL has a dealer network of 1500 wholesalers throughout India. During 1996-97, had earned the status of Registered Export House.In 1999-2000, the companys mill at Avanashi, in Coimbatore District obtained ISO 9002 Quality Certificate.The company has initiated the Technology Upgradation Programme to replace all the spindles at Gajroula Mill Plant.The proposal had been submitted to Financial Institutions for the approval.During the year 2004, Company completed relocation of its knitting plant at Gajroula with most state of art Mayer & Cie, German Knitting Machines.

