T T Ltd Share Price

149.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157.79
  • Day's High158.3
  • 52 Wk High184.95
  • Prev. Close157.79
  • Day's Low149.9
  • 52 Wk Low 95.8
  • Turnover (lac)61.85
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.72
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)322.29
  • Div. Yield0
T T Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

157.79

Prev. Close

157.79

Turnover(Lac.)

61.85

Day's High

158.3

Day's Low

149.9

52 Week's High

184.95

52 Week's Low

95.8

Book Value

23.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

322.29

P/E

0

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

T T Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

T T Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

T T Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 43.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

T T Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.28

45.65

58.25

46.64

Net Worth

71.78

67.15

79.75

68.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

395.54

393.89

423.03

511.14

yoy growth (%)

0.41

-6.88

-17.23

-24.59

Raw materials

-270.5

-263.71

-286.71

-378.16

As % of sales

68.38

66.95

67.77

73.98

Employee costs

-16.08

-20.15

-26.63

-26.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.94

1.42

-7.11

-5.54

Depreciation

-3.24

-10.68

-10.86

-12.27

Tax paid

-0.41

17.06

5.85

-9.19

Working capital

-83.82

88.75

0.04

-18.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.41

-6.88

-17.23

-24.59

Op profit growth

-0.86

12.88

17.1

-17.9

EBIT growth

23.01

14.17

7.09

-26.81

Net profit growth

-291.28

501.97

-91.43

-784.67

T T Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,460.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.58

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.16

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.1

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.9

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT T T Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rikhab C Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Jyoti Jain

WTD & Director (Finance)

Sunil Mahnot

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ankit Gulgulia

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAHUL JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Puneet Bothra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Dugar

Executive Director / Whole Time Director

Hardik Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by T T Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. The Company is engaged in Textile, comprising of yarn manufacturing, Knitting, and cutting and sewing of textiles products.The company, since Apr.89, has production arrangements with about 50 franchised hosiery production units in Delhi, Calcutta, UP, MP and Tamilnadu to produce goods exclusively for and according to specifications and quality standards laid down by the company. TTL went public with its maiden issue in Jan.90 to meet the financial requirements of its franchise units and to meet working capital requirements. In Feb.93, TTL came out with a public issue to part-finance the backward integration programme of setting up a Rs 21.05-cr 12,500-spindle 100% export-oriented spinning unit to manufacture cotton yarn at Gajraula, UP. TTL has a dealer network of 1500 wholesalers throughout India. During 1996-97, had earned the status of Registered Export House.In 1999-2000, the companys mill at Avanashi, in Coimbatore District obtained ISO 9002 Quality Certificate.The company has initiated the Technology Upgradation Programme to replace all the spindles at Gajroula Mill Plant.The proposal had been submitted to Financial Institutions for the approval.During the year 2004, Company completed relocation of its knitting plant at Gajroula with most state of art Mayer & Cie, German Knitting Machines.
Company FAQs

What is the T T Ltd share price today?

The T T Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of T T Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of T T Ltd is ₹322.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of T T Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of T T Ltd is 0 and 6.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of T T Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a T T Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of T T Ltd is ₹95.8 and ₹184.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of T T Ltd?

T T Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.49%, 3 Years at 12.51%, 1 Year at 49.63%, 6 Month at 37.26%, 3 Month at 34.23% and 1 Month at -1.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of T T Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of T T Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.09 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 43.90 %

