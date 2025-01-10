To the Members of T T Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of T T Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to Financial Statement including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income ), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financialstatements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit During the year, the Company has recognized accruals/ subsidy claims amounting to Rs.195.20 lacs (net) and as at March 31, 2024, the Company has receivables of Our audit procedures included the following: Rs.1365.11 Lacs relating to such claim which is significant to the standalone financial statements. We considered this to be a Key Audit Matter because recognition of accruals/claims and assessment of recoverability of the claims is subject to significant Obtaining an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations, arbitrations and contingent liabilities, and internal control relevant to the audit in order to design our audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Management. The area of judgement includes certainty around the satisfaction of conditions specified in the notifications/policies, collections, provisions thereof, likelihood of variation in the estimation of the related computation rates and the final notification, and basis for determination of accruals/claims. Evaluating the judgment managements assessment regarding of the reasonable certainty for complying with the relevant conditions as specified in the Notifications / policies and collections. Examining the relevant notifications/policies issued by various authorities to ascertain the appropriateness of the recognition of accruals/claims, adjustments to claims already recognised pursuant to changes in the rates and basis for determination of claims. Discussing and analysing material legal cases with the Companys legal department. Ageing analysis and assessing the information used by the Management to determine the recoverability of the claims by considering historical trends of col- lection against claims, the level of expected credit loss charged over time, provisions created and rever- sal thereof in the standalone financialstatements. Based on the above procedures performed, the man- agements estimates related to recognition of subsi- dy accruals/claim and their recoverability are consid- ered to be reasonable.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financialstatements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whethertheCompanyhasadequateinternalfinancialcontrols system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualifiedas on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal eporting. financial controlsoverfinancial g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as per note- 32 of the Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note 41( v) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note 41(vi) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (ies) (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed any final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the parent and its subsidiaries have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the application level and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the said accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirementsforrecordretentionisnotrelevantforthefinancialyear ended March 31, 2024..

Annexure A - Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of T T Limited of even date

I. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Companys does not have any intangible asset

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is considered reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. (c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a registered valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment does not arise. (e) No Proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988, (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. II. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the Management during the year at all its locations, except stock lying with third parties, and goods in transit which have been verified with reference to correspondence of third parties or subsequent receipt of goods. In our opinion, the frequency of verification No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by the third parties as at year end and no material discrepancies were noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working Capital Limits in excess of five Crore Rupees, in aggregate from Bank or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of Current Assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such Bank or Financial Institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The differences, if any, are not material or minor in nature.

III. During the year the company has not made any investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities granted during the year in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, are applicable and hence not commented upon.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and hence the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost Records under section 148 of the Act, and are of opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained, however, we have not made the detailed examination of such cost records.

VII. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of income tax, duty of customs, value added tax, GST or other applicable material statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute except the following: -

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Value Added Tax (U.P) VAT 1.24 AY2014-17 1st Appeal

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

IX. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, fund raised on short term basis have prima-facie not been used for long term purposes.

(e) The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

X. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act,2013 has been filed in prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the year under audit have been considered by us.

XV. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or person connected with them. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) The Group does not have any Core investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Companyhasnotincurredcashloss financialyear, however and in the immediately preceding financial this year there was a cash loss of Rs. 583.15 Lakhs.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year although there was change in auditors on account of expiry of term/tenure of existing Statutory Auditors and there were no modified opinion/adverse comments included by the outgoing auditor in their last issued audit report.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. The company does not have any obligation under section 135 of the Companies Act2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

Annexure B - Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” section of our report to the Members of T T Limited of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of T T Limited (the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial control systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control system over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.