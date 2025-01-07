Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
395.54
393.89
423.03
511.14
yoy growth (%)
0.41
-6.88
-17.23
-24.59
Raw materials
-270.5
-263.71
-286.71
-378.16
As % of sales
68.38
66.95
67.77
73.98
Employee costs
-16.08
-20.15
-26.63
-26.29
As % of sales
4.06
5.11
6.29
5.14
Other costs
-69.88
-70.61
-74.77
-76.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.66
17.92
17.67
15.03
Operating profit
39.07
39.41
34.91
29.81
OPM
9.87
10
8.25
5.83
Depreciation
-3.24
-10.68
-10.86
-12.27
Interest expense
-21.6
-28.28
-33.14
-29.84
Other income
0.72
0.98
1.97
6.76
Profit before tax
14.94
1.42
-7.11
-5.54
Taxes
-0.41
17.06
5.85
-9.19
Tax rate
-2.75
1,193.98
-82.26
165.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.53
18.48
-1.26
-14.74
Exceptional items
0
-26.08
0
0
Net profit
14.53
-7.59
-1.26
-14.74
yoy growth (%)
-291.28
501.97
-91.43
-784.67
NPM
3.67
-1.92
-0.29
-2.88
