T T Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

148.8
(-0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

395.54

393.89

423.03

511.14

yoy growth (%)

0.41

-6.88

-17.23

-24.59

Raw materials

-270.5

-263.71

-286.71

-378.16

As % of sales

68.38

66.95

67.77

73.98

Employee costs

-16.08

-20.15

-26.63

-26.29

As % of sales

4.06

5.11

6.29

5.14

Other costs

-69.88

-70.61

-74.77

-76.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.66

17.92

17.67

15.03

Operating profit

39.07

39.41

34.91

29.81

OPM

9.87

10

8.25

5.83

Depreciation

-3.24

-10.68

-10.86

-12.27

Interest expense

-21.6

-28.28

-33.14

-29.84

Other income

0.72

0.98

1.97

6.76

Profit before tax

14.94

1.42

-7.11

-5.54

Taxes

-0.41

17.06

5.85

-9.19

Tax rate

-2.75

1,193.98

-82.26

165.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.53

18.48

-1.26

-14.74

Exceptional items

0

-26.08

0

0

Net profit

14.53

-7.59

-1.26

-14.74

yoy growth (%)

-291.28

501.97

-91.43

-784.67

NPM

3.67

-1.92

-0.29

-2.88

