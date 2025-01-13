T T Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.28
45.65
58.25
46.64
Net Worth
71.78
67.15
79.75
68.14
Minority Interest
Debt
128.9
149.32
171.25
254.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.41
0.41
17.06
Total Liabilities
200.97
216.88
251.41
339.27
Fixed Assets
41.91
89.21
91
94.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.15
0.12
0
17.06
Networking Capital
154.61
127.1
158.81
225.37
Inventories
75.04
73.49
77.42
75.95
Inventory Days
71.44
70.37
Sundry Debtors
29.49
32.54
34.72
46.17
Debtor Days
32.03
42.78
Other Current Assets
83.8
39.74
66.91
139.36
Sundry Creditors
-6.63
-4.98
-6.74
-16.37
Creditor Days
6.21
15.16
Other Current Liabilities
-27.09
-13.69
-13.5
-19.74
Cash
0.29
0.44
1.58
2.54
Total Assets
200.96
216.87
251.39
339.27
