T T Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.94
1.42
-7.11
-5.54
Depreciation
-3.24
-10.68
-10.86
-12.27
Tax paid
-0.41
17.06
5.85
-9.19
Working capital
-83.82
88.75
0.04
-18.04
Other operating items
Operating
-72.53
96.55
-12.07
-45.05
Capital expenditure
-0.94
-193.95
17.71
-86.46
Free cash flow
-73.48
-97.39
5.63
-131.51
Equity raised
90.35
107.11
109.91
139.82
Investing
0
0
0
-0.04
Financing
45.98
129.16
51.03
206.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.85
138.87
166.57
215.22
