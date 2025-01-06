iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

T T Ltd Cash Flow Statement

149.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR T T Ltd

T T FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.94

1.42

-7.11

-5.54

Depreciation

-3.24

-10.68

-10.86

-12.27

Tax paid

-0.41

17.06

5.85

-9.19

Working capital

-83.82

88.75

0.04

-18.04

Other operating items

Operating

-72.53

96.55

-12.07

-45.05

Capital expenditure

-0.94

-193.95

17.71

-86.46

Free cash flow

-73.48

-97.39

5.63

-131.51

Equity raised

90.35

107.11

109.91

139.82

Investing

0

0

0

-0.04

Financing

45.98

129.16

51.03

206.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.85

138.87

166.57

215.22

T T : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR T T Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.