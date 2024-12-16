Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

T T LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Stock Split Outcome of Board Meting held today. 1. Allotment of Equity Shares Allotment of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh Only) Equity Shares at an Issue Price of Rs. 122/-each (including premium of Rs. 112/-) to the following allottees on preferential basis upon receipt of 100% of subscription money equivalent to 100% of issue price from the respective allottees: 2. Allotment of Convertible Warrants Allotment of 8,00,000 Convertible Warrants at an Issue Price of 122/- each (including premium of Rs. 112/-) to the following allottees on a preferential basis upon receipt of an amount equivalent to 25% of issue price from respective allottees: 3. Approved Sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from One equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One ) respective, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Shareholders. 4. Approved for alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MOA) on account of sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders. Brief of alteration in MOA in terms of SEBI Circular attached as Annexure - B. 5. Appointment of Shri Hardik Jain (DIN:09585969) as Executive Director designated as Whole Time Director of the Company. Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is attached as Annexure-C 6. Approved the Shifting of Registered office of the Company from 879, Master Prithvi Nath Marg, Karol Bagh, New Delhi- 110005 to Poddar House, 2nd Floor, 71/2C, Rama Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi - 110015 i.e. within the local limits of City w.e.f from 16th December, 2024. 7. Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 24th January, 2025 through video conferencing or other Audio-Visual means. Change in designtion of Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

T T LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 through video conference inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. T T LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

T T LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 through video conference inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. As informed earlier the Trading Window as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code for Prevention of Insider Trading is closed from 1st July 2024 and would re-open after 48 hours from the date of announcement / declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 i.e. on 17th August 2024. This is for your information and record please. 1. Appointment of Brijmohan Sharma as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director 2. Appointment of Hardik Jain as an Additional Director in the category of Non Executive Non Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

T T LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with the Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 23 2024 through video conference to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. As informed earlier the Trading Window as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code for Prevention of Insider Trading is closed from 1st April 2024 and would re-open after 48 hours from the date of announcement / declaration of Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 i.e. on 26th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meet8ing Financial result for the Year ended 31st March, 2024. Credit rating is INDBB+ (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Outcome of circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on 29/04/2024

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 27/03/2024 at 2.00 PM and concluded at 2.30 PM Board meeting held today i.e. 27/03/2024 at 2.00 PM approved the re- appointment of Shri Ankit Gulgulia(DIN:8383546) as Non- Executive Independent Director and Shri Sunil Mahnot(DIN: 06819974) as Director(Finance) and Chief Financial officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024