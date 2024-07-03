T T Ltd Summary

Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. The Company is engaged in Textile, comprising of yarn manufacturing, Knitting, and cutting and sewing of textiles products.The company, since Apr.89, has production arrangements with about 50 franchised hosiery production units in Delhi, Calcutta, UP, MP and Tamilnadu to produce goods exclusively for and according to specifications and quality standards laid down by the company. TTL went public with its maiden issue in Jan.90 to meet the financial requirements of its franchise units and to meet working capital requirements. In Feb.93, TTL came out with a public issue to part-finance the backward integration programme of setting up a Rs 21.05-cr 12,500-spindle 100% export-oriented spinning unit to manufacture cotton yarn at Gajraula, UP. TTL has a dealer network of 1500 wholesalers throughout India. During 1996-97, had earned the status of Registered Export House.In 1999-2000, the companys mill at Avanashi, in Coimbatore District obtained ISO 9002 Quality Certificate.The company has initiated the Technology Upgradation Programme to replace all the spindles at Gajroula Mill Plant.The proposal had been submitted to Financial Institutions for the approval.During the year 2004, Company completed relocation of its knitting plant at Gajroula with most state of art Mayer & Cie, German Knitting Machines. With this, company has started fabric exports as well. 1008 spindles were introduced at Avanashi Unit. Garment manufacturing unit at Noida and Tirupur was expanded and modernised during the year. Latest 500 Garment Machines project having capacity of manufacturing 14000 pcs. garments per day were acquired. In 2005, it completed upgradation of its spinning units and knitting factory with ultra modern machines and technology. Ginning factory at Gondal, Gujarat commenced production in March, 2006. The windmill project of 2.5MW in Tamil Nadu commenced production in March, 2006. During year 2006-07, the Company came out with Rights Issue of 10749025 Equity Shares Rs 10/ each at a premium of Rs 10/- per share in the ratio of one Equity Share for every one Equity Shares (i.e. 1:1). Rights Issue was oversubscribed. Allotment was made on 14th November, 2006. Consequent to this allotment, companys Equity Share capital doubled.The Company in 2011-12 commissioned garment expansion project in Avinashi costing Rs 20 Cr. New products were launched into Casual Wear Segment. Ongoing expansion projects like 25200 new spindles spinning mill in Rajula, Gujarat started commercial production in April, 2013. It commissioned 2.1MW Wind Mill Plant in Gujarat in 2016-17. HiFlyers, a new innerwear brand was launched in 2017.