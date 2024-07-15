Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 through video conferencing or other Audio-Visual means. Intimation about deferment of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.07.2024) 4. Revised notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26thSeptember, 2024 through video conferencing or other Audio-Visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Voting result along with scrutinizer report of the 45th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)