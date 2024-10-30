Meeting update for preferential issue of equity share and convertible warrants Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 21st November, 2024 through video conferencing or other Audio-Visual means Intimation for notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 21st November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) Corrigendum to the notice of EOGM to be held on Thirsday, 21/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) Corrigendum to the notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 21/11/2024 Correction: Allotment ot Non- Promoter instead of Promoter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024) Corrigendum to the notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 21/11/2024 Correction: Allotment ot Non- Promoter instead of Promoter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.11.2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 21/11/2024 Voting result and scrutinizer of EGM held on 21/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meting held today. 1. Allotment of Equity Shares Allotment of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh Only) Equity Shares at an Issue Price of Rs. 122/-each (including premium of Rs. 112/-) to the following allottees on preferential basis upon receipt of 100% of subscription money equivalent to 100% of issue price from the respective allottees: 2. Allotment of Convertible Warrants Allotment of 8,00,000 Convertible Warrants at an Issue Price of 122/- each (including premium of Rs. 112/-) to the following allottees on a preferential basis upon receipt of an amount equivalent to 25% of issue price from respective allottees: 3. Approved Sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from One equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One ) respective, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Shareholders. 4. Approved for alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MOA) on account of sub-division/split of equity shares of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders. Brief of alteration in MOA in terms of SEBI Circular attached as Annexure - B. 5. Appointment of Shri Hardik Jain (DIN:09585969) as Executive Director designated as Whole Time Director of the Company. Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is attached as Annexure-C 6. Approved the Shifting of Registered office of the Company from 879, Master Prithvi Nath Marg, Karol Bagh, New Delhi- 110005 to Poddar House, 2nd Floor, 71/2C, Rama Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi - 110015 i.e. within the local limits of City w.e.f from 16th December, 2024. 7. Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 24th January, 2025 through video conferencing or other Audio-Visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)