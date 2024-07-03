SectorTextiles
Open₹455
Prev. Close₹451.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹128.04
Day's High₹474.25
Day's Low₹454.05
52 Week's High₹516
52 Week's Low₹123.35
Book Value₹45.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)488.11
P/E72.85
EPS6.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.54
10.49
10.49
2.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.93
32.09
28.34
19.18
Net Worth
68.47
42.58
38.83
21.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
115.36
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-86.5
As % of sales
74.98
Employee costs
-6.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
5.47
Depreciation
-2.7
Tax paid
-1.59
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
255.77
169.1
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
255.77
169.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.2
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Garg
Whole-time Director
Manohar Lai
Director
Ramesh Kumar
Independent Director
Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
Independent Director
Puneet Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kannu Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AB Cotspin India Ltd
Summary
AB Cotspin India Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Cottex Private Limited at Jalandhar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 1997. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Ganga Cottex Limited and further to AB Cotspin India Limited vide Incorporated dated December 24, 2010 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, cottonseed oil and oilcakes. It has presently one manufacturing facility which is located at, Jaitu (Dist Faridkot), Punjab.In 1997, the company started its journey in the name of Ganga Cottex Private Limited with Cotton Ginning Plant. In 2000, the company installed a crushing unit to extract oil from cotton and mustard seeds and expanded the product basket with the addition of cotton seed oil, mustard oil and oil cake.In 2011, the company ventured in manufacturing cotton yarn by setting up a spinning plant. In 2014, the company installed a knitting machine and entered the business in production of knitted fabric.In 2015, a Membership certification of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) was obtained by the company. In 2016, the company was accrediated as One Star Export House by DGFT.In 2018, the company was awarded First Prize for Largest Reduction in Accident Frequency in Cotton Textile Industry (1 Lakh -5 Lakh man hours) by the Directorate of Factories Punjab &
The AB Cotspin India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹474.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AB Cotspin India Ltd is ₹488.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AB Cotspin India Ltd is 72.85 and 10.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AB Cotspin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AB Cotspin India Ltd is ₹123.35 and ₹516 as of 03 Jan ‘25
AB Cotspin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 127.27%, 1 Year at 240.45%, 6 Month at 83.64%, 3 Month at 1.22% and 1 Month at 10.68%.
