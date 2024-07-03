iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AB Cotspin India Ltd Share Price

474.25
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open455
  • Day's High474.25
  • 52 Wk High516
  • Prev. Close451.7
  • Day's Low454.05
  • 52 Wk Low 123.35
  • Turnover (lac)128.04
  • P/E72.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.88
  • EPS6.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)488.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AB Cotspin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

455

Prev. Close

451.7

Turnover(Lac.)

128.04

Day's High

474.25

Day's Low

454.05

52 Week's High

516

52 Week's Low

123.35

Book Value

45.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

488.11

P/E

72.85

EPS

6.51

Divi. Yield

0

AB Cotspin India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

AB Cotspin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

AB Cotspin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:18 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.91%

Non-Promoter- 65.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AB Cotspin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.54

10.49

10.49

2.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.93

32.09

28.34

19.18

Net Worth

68.47

42.58

38.83

21.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

115.36

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-86.5

As % of sales

74.98

Employee costs

-6.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

5.47

Depreciation

-2.7

Tax paid

-1.59

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

255.77

169.1

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

255.77

169.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.2

0.56

View Annually Results

AB Cotspin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AB Cotspin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Garg

Whole-time Director

Manohar Lai

Director

Ramesh Kumar

Independent Director

Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia

Independent Director

Puneet Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kannu Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AB Cotspin India Ltd

Summary

AB Cotspin India Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Cottex Private Limited at Jalandhar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 1997. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Ganga Cottex Limited and further to AB Cotspin India Limited vide Incorporated dated December 24, 2010 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, cottonseed oil and oilcakes. It has presently one manufacturing facility which is located at, Jaitu (Dist Faridkot), Punjab.In 1997, the company started its journey in the name of Ganga Cottex Private Limited with Cotton Ginning Plant. In 2000, the company installed a crushing unit to extract oil from cotton and mustard seeds and expanded the product basket with the addition of cotton seed oil, mustard oil and oil cake.In 2011, the company ventured in manufacturing cotton yarn by setting up a spinning plant. In 2014, the company installed a knitting machine and entered the business in production of knitted fabric.In 2015, a Membership certification of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) was obtained by the company. In 2016, the company was accrediated as One Star Export House by DGFT.In 2018, the company was awarded First Prize for Largest Reduction in Accident Frequency in Cotton Textile Industry (1 Lakh -5 Lakh man hours) by the Directorate of Factories Punjab &
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the AB Cotspin India Ltd share price today?

The AB Cotspin India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹474.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of AB Cotspin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AB Cotspin India Ltd is ₹488.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AB Cotspin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AB Cotspin India Ltd is 72.85 and 10.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AB Cotspin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AB Cotspin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AB Cotspin India Ltd is ₹123.35 and ₹516 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AB Cotspin India Ltd?

AB Cotspin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 127.27%, 1 Year at 240.45%, 6 Month at 83.64%, 3 Month at 1.22% and 1 Month at 10.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AB Cotspin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AB Cotspin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AB Cotspin India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.