Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. A B Cotspin India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024