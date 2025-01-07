Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
115.36
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-86.5
As % of sales
74.98
Employee costs
-6.06
As % of sales
5.25
Other costs
-12.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11
Operating profit
10.1
OPM
8.75
Depreciation
-2.7
Interest expense
-2.12
Other income
0.2
Profit before tax
5.47
Taxes
-1.59
Tax rate
-29.17
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
3.87
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
3.87
yoy growth (%)
NPM
3.36
