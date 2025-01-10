AB Cotspin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.54
10.49
10.49
2.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.93
32.09
28.34
19.18
Net Worth
68.47
42.58
38.83
21.85
Minority Interest
Debt
121.66
98.1
30.55
36.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.1
2.33
1.19
1.24
Total Liabilities
192.23
143.01
70.57
59.18
Fixed Assets
72.08
77.34
41.65
24.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.96
4.39
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
119.13
60.59
20.72
34.23
Inventories
64.83
43.56
18.42
28.25
Inventory Days
89.37
Sundry Debtors
38.16
13.46
8.04
7.24
Debtor Days
22.9
Other Current Assets
21.96
10
6.5
3.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.81
-1.43
-2.31
-0.62
Creditor Days
1.96
Other Current Liabilities
-5.01
-5
-9.93
-3.87
Cash
0.05
0.69
8.19
0.08
Total Assets
192.22
143.01
70.57
59.17
